Ramadan 2022 timetable: Know Sehri and Iftar timings for May 1, 2

Muslims leave after attending the last Friday prayer in Mumbai, April 29 (Pic: EFE)

The holy month of Ramadan is being celebrated by Muslims across the world. Popularly known as Ramzan, the holy month is special as the Quran was unveiled during this special time.

This year, the month of Ramadan started on the evening of April 2 and will end on the evening of May 2, 2022. The end of the month of Ramadan is marked by Eid-ul-Fitr, when people break their fast and celebrate with a feast.

READ | Ramadan 2022: Everything you need to know about the holy month

Muslims seek the blessings of Allah and keep obligatory fasting which is known as ‘Roza’ during this month. Obligatory fasting is considered to be one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith.

People who observe fasting are allowed to eat only two meals in a day. The first meal of the day is eaten before sunrise. It is known as sehri or suhoor.

While the last meal of the day is eaten after the sunset and is supposed to end the fast. This meal is known as iftar.

As the timing of sunrise and sunset changes every day, the time of sehri and iftar is also different on every new day. Hence, it is important to keep a check on the Ramadan timings.

Here are the sehri and iftar timings for May 1 and 2

1 May 2022 Sehri: 04:15 AM, Iftar: 06:57 PM

2 May 2022 Sehri: 04:13 AM, Iftar: 06:58 PM

Let us tell you that the word ‘Ramzan’ is the Urdu spelling which is used to refer to the Islamic month of Ramadan, which is the Arabic spelling. The literal meaning of the word ‘Ramadan’ is excessive heat.

The word originates from the Arabic word – ‘Ramda’, which means ‘sun-baked’. It refers to the extremely dry climatic conditions of the Southern Arabian Peninsula, which is known as the origin of Islam.

READ | How to keep body odour at bay this summer season