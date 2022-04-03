Headlines

Ramadan 2022: Everything you need to know about the holy month

The word ‘Ramzan’ is the Urdu spelling to refer to the Islamic holy month and ‘Ramadan’ is the Arabic spelling.

Parul Sharma

Updated: Apr 03, 2022, 08:26 PM IST

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan started from the eve of April 2 and will end on the eve of May 2, 2022. This special month is celebrated by Muslims all over the world by greeting each other – ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’, which literally means a happy and generous month to you.

Why is Ramadan considered as holy?

In the month of Ramadan, all adult Muslims observe obligatory fasting as it is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith. This month is special because the Qur’an was unveiled in this month. During Ramadan, Muslims read the Qur’an much more than in any other time of the year.

Difference between Ramzan and Ramadan

The word ‘Ramzan’ is the Urdu spelling to refer to the Islamic holy month and ‘Ramadan’ is the Arabic spelling. In its literal sense, Ramadan means excessive heat. It comes from the Arabic word – Ramda, which means ‘sun-baked’. The word refers to the extremely dry climatic conditions of the Southern Arabian Peninsula, which is known as the origin of Islam.

More about Ramadan 2022

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims keep ‘roza’ as an act of worship. The word originates from ‘roz’, which literally means ‘day’ or ‘daily’. Let us tell you that the word roza is referred to as ‘sawm’ in the Qur’an. This means to abstain from things.

Besides staying away from food, drinks and sexual intercourse during the daytime, Muslims also abstain from other evil practices, including lying and fighting.

To observe fasting in the month of Ramadan, Muslims must wake up before sunrise to have their first meal – ‘sehri’. They can break their fast with the evening meal known as ‘Iftar’. One should not eat or drink anything before the sunset. After this, the Muslims offer their evening prayers.

Also, READ: PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on beginning of Ramadan 2022

At night, they offer a special prayer, called as ‘taraweeh’, which is done specially during Ramadan. It is performed with many other Muslims, which makes up for the festive vibes during this holy month.

What happens at the end of Ramadan?

When the month of Ramadan comes to an end, Muslims all over the world pay alms to the poor. This is called as ‘zakat al-fitr’ or fitra. The amount of zakat is calculated on the basis of an Arabic system of measuring dates and grains, known as saa’a. This process has to be completed before Eid.

Here are the timings of Sehri and Iftar

1. April 04: 04:47 AM 12:24 PM 03:56 PM 06:41 PM 08:01 PM

2. April 05: 04:46 AM 12:24 PM 03:56 PM 06:41 PM 08:02 PM

3. April 06: 04:45 AM 12:24 PM 03:56 PM 06:42 PM 08:02 PM

4. April 07: 04:44 AM 12:23 PM 03:56 PM 06:42 PM 08:03 PM

5. April 08: 04:42 AM 12:23 PM 03:55 PM 06:43 PM 08:04 PM

6. April 09: 04:41 AM 12:23 PM 03:55 PM 06:44 PM 08:05 PM

7. April 10: 04:40 AM 12:23 PM 03:55 PM 06:44 PM 08:05 PM

8. April 11: 04:39 AM 12:22 PM 03:55 PM 06:45 PM 08:06 PM

9. April 12: 04:37 AM 12:22 PM 03:55 PM 06:45 PM 08:07 PM

10. April 13: 04:36 AM 12:22 PM 03:55 PM 06:46 PM 08:08 PM

11. April 14: 04:35 AM 12:22 PM 03:55 PM 06:46 PM 08:08 PM

12. April 15: 04:34 AM 12:21 PM 03:55 PM 06:47 PM 08:09 PM

13. April 16: 04:32 AM 12:21 PM 03:55 PM 06:47 PM 08:10 PM

14. April 17: 04:31 AM 12:21 PM 03:55 PM 06:48 PM 08:11 PM

15. April 18: 04:30 AM 12:21 PM 03:54 PM 06:49 PM 08:11 PM

16. April 19: 04:29 AM 12:20 PM 03:54 PM 06:49 PM 08:12 PM

17. April 20: 04:28 AM 12:20 PM 03:54 PM 06:50 PM 08:13 PM

18. April 21: 04:26 AM 12:20 PM 03:54 PM 06:50 PM 08:14 PM

19. April 22: 04:25 AM 12:20 PM 03:54 PM 06:51 PM 08:14 PM

20. April 23: 04:24 AM 12:20 PM 03:54 PM 06:52 PM 08:15 PM

21. April 24, Sun 04:23 AM 12:19 PM 03:54 PM 06:52 PM 08:16 PM

22. April 25: 04:22 AM 12:19 PM 03:53 PM 06:53 PM 08:17 PM

23. April 26: 04:20 AM 12:19 PM 03:53 PM 06:53 PM 08:18 PM

24. April 27: 04:19 AM 12:19 PM 03:53 PM 06:54 PM 08:19 PM

25. April 28: 04:18 AM 12:19 PM 03:53 PM 06:54 PM 08:19 PM

26. April 29: 04:17 AM 12:19 PM 03:53 PM 06:55 PM 08:20 PM

27. April 30: 04:16 AM 12:18 PM 03:53 PM 06:56 PM 08:21 PM

