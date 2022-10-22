Rama Ekadashi Vrat 2022 Parana date, time: Know when to break your fast, mantras to chant

File Photo

Today is the Ekadashi Tithi (eleventh day), Kartik (as per the Purnimant calendar), and Krishna Paksha (waning or the dark phase of the Lunar cycle) so devotees of Lord Vishnu who observed the Rama Ekadashi Vrat yesterday will end their fast today. The ritual of breaking the fast is referred to as Parana.

On this day, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped according to Hindu customs. Rama Ekadashi is celebrated four days before Diwali.

Rama Ekadashi serves as a symbolic penance for any wrongs we may have done, whether intentionally or unintentionally.

Rama Ekadashi Vrat 2022 Parana Date

The Parana Day for Rama Ekadashi Vrat is October 22, 2022 (today).

Rama Ekadashi Vrat 2022 Parana Time

The Rama Ekadashi 2022 shubh muhurat starts on October 21 at 1:08 am till October 22 at 10:18 am.

Rama Ekadashi Vrat 2022 Parana Vidhi

On Ekadashi day, get up early (preferably during Brahma Muhurat - two hours before sunrise)

Wear clean clothes after taking a bath.

Avoid eating meat, rice, wheat, lentils, onions, and garlic.

Do not consume any alcohol or tobacco.

However, you can eat foods like Sabudana khichdi or vada, kuttu or singhare ki puri or paratha, etc., that are made with fruits and milk. You might have vrat-friendly materials on hand.

Give to charity and provide food and/or supplies to those in need.

Rama Ekadashi 2022 Mantras

Devotees can chant 'Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya'. It is also advised to chant “Hare Krishna maha-mantra,” 108 times. ‘Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare’ is another mantra.