Congress calls former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil's controversial 'Gita jihad' remarks 'unacceptable'

File Photo

Congress distanced itself from former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil's controversial remark that the concept of 'jihad' finds mention not only in the Quran but in the Bhagwad Gita and Christianity as well, calling it 'unacceptable'.

At a book launch event in Delhi, on Thursday, Shivraj Patil said that Lord Krishna also taught lessons of jihad to Arjun in a part of the Gita in the Mahabharat inviting controversy.

He also claimed that the concept of 'jihad' finds mention not only in the Quran but in the Bhagwad Gita and Christianity as well.

"It's said there is a lot of discussion on Jihad in Islam religion... Even after all efforts, if someone doesn`t understand clean ideas, then power can be used. It is not just in the Quran Sharif, but also in the Mahabharata of which Gita is a part," Patil said, ANI reported.

"Shri Krishna also talks to Arjuna about jihad. It is not like this is only in the Quran Sharif or the Gita but in Christianity also it is written...Christ has said that I have not come here to establish peace but I have come here with swords," Patil added.

Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday shared an excerpt from Jawaharlal Nehru's "Discovery of India" where the former PM talks about Geeta's 'universality'.

"My senior colleague Shivraj Patil reportedly made some comments on Bhagavad Gita that's unacceptable. Subsequently, he clarified. @INCIndia's stand is clear. Bhagavad Gita is a key foundational pillar of Indian civilisation. Here's an excerpt from Nehru's Discovery of India(p110)," Jairam Ramesh said.

Patil's remarks have drawn flak from the BJP which has hit out at the Congress for "Hindu hatred" and "vote-bank politics."

Patil who was Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008 and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996 was addressing the audience at a book launch of Congress leader and former Union Minister Mohsina Kidwai. Among the other dignitaries present at the launch were Shashi Tharoor, Digvijaya Singh, Farooq Abdullah, and Sushil Kumar Shinde.