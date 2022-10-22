Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Madhya Pradesh: 5-year-old girl dies after being attacked by stray dogs in Khargone

Over half-a-dozen dogs attacked 5-year-old Sonia, the girl, in the street on Friday afternoon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 07:14 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 5-year-old girl dies after being attacked by stray dogs in Khargone
File Photo

A 5-year-old girl died after being attacked by stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Friday, police said.

The incident happened at Bakawa village under Bedia police station limits. Over half-a-dozen dogs attacked Sonia, the girl, in the street on Friday afternoon. 

She was alone as her father, a labourer, was working, said a police official. She was taken to a government hospital at Bedia and later to the district hospital but she succumbed to injuries, said civil surgeon Anar Singh Chouhan.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, other celebs attend Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at Laal Singh Chaddha actor's childhood photos which are too cute to miss
Viral Photos of the Day: Ibrahim Ali Khan plays football, Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in casual summer wear
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JNU Merit List 1 released at jnu.ac.in for UG admission, last date to block seats October 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.