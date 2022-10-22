‘After 26/11, Pakistan forced to take action…’: India reacts to Pakistan’s removal from anti-terror ‘grey list’

Representational image

India said that Pakistan was “forced to take action” against the rising cases of terrorism linked to their country after major instances like the 26/11 attacks. This statement comes after Pakistan was removed from the FATF anti-terror ‘grey list’ on Friday.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi issued an official statement after Pakistan was removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. Pakistan was placed on the terror funding list by FATF four years ago.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi acknowledged the removal of Pakistan from the FATF grey list and said that they believe that the neighboring country will work towards reducing money laundering and countering terror funding in the future.

Further, Bagchi said in an official statement, “We understand that Pakistan will continue to work with the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) to further improve its Anti Money Laundering (AML) /Counter Terror Financing (CFT) system.”

The MEA spokesperson further added, “As a result of FATF scrutiny, Pakistan has been forced to take some action against well-known terrorists, including those involved in attacks against the entire international community in Mumbai on 26/11.”

The official statement by MEA further reads, “It is in global interest that the world remains clear that Pakistan must continue to take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustained action against terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from territories under its control.”

After removing the neighboring country from the grey list, the terror watchdog said that Pakistan is “no longer subject to FATF's increased monitoring process; to continue to work with APG to further improve its AML/CFT.”

FATF said it welcomes Pakistan's significant progress in improving its AML/CFT regime. The global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog said after its plenary here that Pakistan strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed technical deficiencies to meet commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that FATF identified.

