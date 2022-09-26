Over sleeping: Is too much sleep harmful?

Over sleeping can lead to many health problems

Is it possible to have too much of a good thing when it comes to sleep? It is, in fact, a decent night's sleep that is essential for optimum health. Oversleeping, on the other hand, has been linked to a slew of medical problems, including diabetes, coronary artery disease, and an increased chance of mortality.

We all know that not getting enough sleep is bad for us, but sleeping too much can be just as bad.

0besity or weight gain- Oversleeping has a significant impact on how your body stores fat and its ability to lose it. An investigation found that sleeping a lot had a significant impact on weight growth. Excessive or insufficient sleep can lead to excessive weight gain. According to a recent study, those who slept for 9 or 10 hours on a regular basis were 21% more likely to become over a six-year period than those who slept between 7 and 8 hours. When food intake and activity were taken into account, the link between rest and weight remained the same.

Diabetes- Surprisingly, the physical effects and symptoms of sleeping too little are similar to those experienced by persons who sleep excessively or too much. Diabetes is one of the most commonly reported side effects. The body's capacity to deal with glucose is negatively impacted by not modifying and balancing the rest cycle, and this is strongly linked to diabetes cases.

Depression- Although sleeplessness or a sleeping issue is more commonly associated with melancholy or depression than sleeping excessively, approximately 15% of people with depression sleep excessively. This could exacerbate their despair. This is due to the fact that regular rest or sleep habits are critical to the recovery process.

Headaches- Have you ever awoken with a headache or cognitive fog after a 12-hour sleep? Caffeine withdrawal is a potential cause since your body is likely used to obtaining its daily dose hours earlier if you are not a caffeine user; another possible cause is dehydration, as you have gone several hours without drinking anything.

Premature Aging- Constantly sleeping accelerates the aging process of the mind! Oversleeping has been proven to age the brain by as much as two years, especially in elderly persons. This affects your focus and memory, as well as your ability to complete basic daily tasks, and may increase your chance of developing mental degenerative issues.

Weakness or fatigue- Longer times in bed are linked to more frequent awakenings and less restful sleep in general. As a result, daytime weakness has a negative impact on every aspect of your life. lowering your mental state, impeding mental capacities, and even increasing your danger of an accident

Heart disease- This not-so-silent killer is linked to a variety of lifestyle choices, including sleeping too much. Again, you could be oversleeping as a sign of coronary artery disease, or your habit of oversleeping could be exacerbating the problem. If you have concerns about your vulnerability to heart disease because it runs in your family, speak with a medical professional. What we can tell you is that a study of 72,000 women who slept for more than nine hours every night found that they were 38 percent more likely to develop heart disease than typical sleepers.

Back Pain- If you have back discomfort, sleeping too much can aggravate your symptoms. Sleeping too much, especially in an uncomfortable position, causes muscle stiffness and pain. Experts recommend that people with back pain be active, and sleeping too much reduces the amount of time you have available to exercise.