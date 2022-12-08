Numerology Prediction December 8: Know your lucky number, lucky colour, and more

Numerology Prediction December 8 | Photo: Pixabay

Today 8th December 2022 day is Tuesday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today your day will be less favourable than usual. Keep in harmony with the family members. There may be some problems from the child’s side. There may be differences between husband and wife, mental trouble will be faced, and difficulties may come in the work field.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today your day will be less favourable than normal, do all your work carefully otherwise you may have to face difficulties. Health-related problems may be faced, there may be an atmosphere of unrest in the family. Today the decision taken by emotions can harm you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will be auspicious for you. You will get relief from health-related problems. People will seek advice from you in the family and work field, and prestige in society will increase. You will spend time with your family. Investing money on this day will bring auspicious results in future.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be auspicious for you. You will have to face difficulties at the beginning of the day, but you will definitely get auspicious results if you work hard. Many of your stalled work will be done today, and you may get good news about land or property-related works.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will give you auspicious results, you will get the support of your father or elder brother. Your stalled work will be done. Your seniors will also support you today. Stay away from negativity to avoid mental troubles, renounce laziness and work hard to get good results.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be a normal day for you. Your life partner will make you happy, love relations will be even better. The stalled work can be completed. There is a probability of profit gain. You may have to face mental trouble. Quitting laziness and working hard will give good results

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today can be a difficult day for the students. Emotional decisions can cause harm. There will be some difficulties in married life. Maintaining harmony with all the relatives will surely lead to success. It is advisable to keep the mind calm.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Gray

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today you may have to face some kind of legal proceedings. There may be a dispute with the father or elder brother, it will be appropriate to control the mind and speech. To get the most out of the day, start the day with exercise.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today it will be appropriate to tread a little cautiously. You may have to bear the brunt of someone else's mistake, and partnership in work may result in loss. There may also be some sourness in the relationship. Drive the vehicle slowly.