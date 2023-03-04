Search icon
Not Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra, this Bollywood diva has the most expensive wedding ring, price is....

Asin married businessman Rahul Sharma in the year 2016, Rahul is the founder of the mobile company Micromax. According to media reports, in Asin's engagement, her husband Rahul Sharma wore a ring worth Rs 6 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Asin

We all follow Bollywood actresses in terms of fashion and makeup. From the clothes to the jewellery of Bollywood stars, people follow every little thing. Same as their engagement rings are also one of the most discussed things. But do you know which actress has worn the most expensive engagement ring till now?

Be it Priyanka Chopra, who has become a global star, or Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who is married to businessman Raj Kundra, or Katrina Kaif, one of Bollywood's top actresses, all of them may have worn very expensive engagement rings, but Asin, who debuted in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's film 'Ghajini', has worn the most expensive engagement ring till now.

Asin's engagement ring is worth 6 crores

Asin married businessman Rahul Sharma in the year 2016, Rahul is the founder of the mobile company Micromax. After marriage, Asin distanced herself from films. According to media reports, Asin's engagement ring is worth Rs 6 crore. While Priyanka Chopra wore a ring worth 2 crores in her engagement, Shilpa Shetty wore a ring worth about three crores. 

