Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Holi 2023: 5 Bollywood diva's inspired outfits to celebrate the festival of colours

For Holi, you can take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to try some new looks with white clothes.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 03, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Holi, the festival of colours and happiness, will be celebrated this time on March 8. To make the festival of Holi special, many people have already started planning. Many girls have already started selecting dresses for Holi celebration parties. On the occasion of Holi, if you are also thinking of looking stylish, then you can take ideas from now itself. Usually, there is a tradition of wearing white clothes on the day of Holi. In such a situation, you can take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to try some new looks with white clothes. You will look stylish as well as traditional in this beautiful outfit.

1. Sara Ali Khan's floral suit

Sara Ali Khan's floral suit
1/4

Sara Ali Khan has carried a bean print dupatta here with a white floral dress. This suit of Sara Ali Khan is perfect for Holi parties. 

2. Kiara Advani's yellow-white silk lehenga

Kiara Advani's yellow-white silk lehenga
2/4

The combination of white and yellow looks very good on the day of Holi. You can carry a yellow silk dupatta with a white ethnic dress like Kiara Advani.

3. Anushka Sharma in off-white suit

Anushka Sharma in off-white suit
3/4

If you want a traditional look on the day of Holi, then like Anushka Sharma you also carry a wide scarf with churidar salwar and anarkali cut kurti. This will give you a royal look.

4. Alia Bhatt in floral saree

Alia Bhatt in floral saree
4/4

If you are young and thinking of doing some experiments with Saree on Holi, then you can also try this white and floral look of Alia Bhatt. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.