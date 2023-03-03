Holi 2023: 5 Bollywood diva's inspired outfits to celebrate the festival of colours

For Holi, you can take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to try some new looks with white clothes.
Holi, the festival of colours and happiness, will be celebrated this time on March 8. To make the festival of Holi special, many people have already started planning. Many girls have already started selecting dresses for Holi celebration parties. On the occasion of Holi, if you are also thinking of looking stylish, then you can take ideas from now itself. Usually, there is a tradition of wearing white clothes on the day of Holi. In such a situation, you can take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to try some new looks with white clothes. You will look stylish as well as traditional in this beautiful outfit.
1. Sara Ali Khan's floral suit
Sara Ali Khan has carried a bean print dupatta here with a white floral dress. This suit of Sara Ali Khan is perfect for Holi parties.
2. Kiara Advani's yellow-white silk lehenga
The combination of white and yellow looks very good on the day of Holi. You can carry a yellow silk dupatta with a white ethnic dress like Kiara Advani.
3. Anushka Sharma in off-white suit
If you want a traditional look on the day of Holi, then like Anushka Sharma you also carry a wide scarf with churidar salwar and anarkali cut kurti. This will give you a royal look.
4. Alia Bhatt in floral saree
If you are young and thinking of doing some experiments with Saree on Holi, then you can also try this white and floral look of Alia Bhatt.