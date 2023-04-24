Nita Ambani wore world’s most expensive saree at a wedding; emerald-encrusted saree cost Rs 40 lakh

Nita Ambani wore world’s most expensive saree at a wedding (Photo - Twitter)

Mukesh Ambani’s wife and noted socialite Nita Ambani is often known for her fashion game and ultra-expensive and unique outfits. One of Nita Ambani’s most memorable outfits is a saree she wore at a wedding, which is deemed the most expensive saree in the world.

Nita Ambani, who often wears extravagant outfits, wore a mesmerizing pink saree at the wedding Parimal Nathwani’s son’s wedding, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nita Ambani was seen beaming in a Rs 40 lakh saree designed by Sivalingam, the director of Chennai Silks. The saree has intricate threadwork and a stunning pallu, as well as a unique blouse that turned heads at the wedding function.

Nita Ambani’s saree is now known as the most expensive saree in the world, priced at over Rs 40 lakh. The pink hand-embroidered saree features precious gems like emeralds, ruby, pukhraj, cat eye, and real pearls, among other pricey materials.

The eye-catching feature of this saree was the blouse, which shows a delicate and detailed painting of Lord of Nathdwara. This saree designed by Sivalingam is known as the Vivah Pattu Saree, and was made by 35 women artisans from Kancheepuram.

The most expensive saree in the world was worn by Nita Ambani in 2015 at the wedding of former Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani’s son’s wedding and weighs over 8 kg. She also paired the saree with a heavy diamond and emerald necklace and matching earrings.

While Nita Ambani’s saree is still the talk of the town in the fashion industry, her daughter Isha Ambani’s wedding lehenga worth Rs 90 crore has become the most expensive lehenga ever designed, which was stitched using the wedding attire of her mother Nita Ambani.

