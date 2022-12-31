New Year Party 2023: Most happening places in Delhi to celebrate new year's eve

Representational image

If you are a resident of Delhi NCR, then the last day of the year is going to be memorable for you. To say goodbye to the year 2022 and welcome the new year, we all want to celebrate the New Year party. Though preparations are going on for New Year party celebrations at various places in Delhi, if you live in Noida or its surrounding, then you need not go anywhere else. You can spend December 31. and the last night of the year at some of the best places in Delhi NCR.

Here you will get a chance to enjoy theme parties with popular DJs, Ghazal nights, free drinks and beverages and fun music.

Places in Noida where the New Year will be celebrated with great pomp.

New year celebration with Ali brothers

The New Year party is being organized on December 31, at Molecule Air Bar, Green Park, New Delhi. The party will start at 8 pm. The special thing is that Sufi singers Parvez Bablu, Parvez Hasan and Shahrukh Ali, popularly known as Ali Brothers, will double the fun at this party. Along with a live DJ, and belly dance, there will be an arrangement of delicious food and drinks. The booking of passes for the party can be done online. Please tell me that you may have to spend Rs 3499 or more to join this party.

New Years Eve Celebration at Disco 22

Imperfecto Pub will host a wonderful New Year party. The New Year party is being organized in Imperfecto Pub of Delhi, Noida, Janpath, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. In this, you can enjoy live performances, disco ball party fun and delicious foods. Passes for this party will be available online for more than Rs.1500.

Smosh

New Year is being celebrated at DLF Mall in Noida on the night of 31st December. To join this party, you can book a pass of Rs 999 or more. Will be able to enjoy good food, alcohol, and a live DJ at the party.

New year party with DJ Anuj - Anirudh

You can also attend the New Year party on December 31, at 10 pm at Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, Delhi. DJ Anuj and DJ Anirudh will add to the excitement of the New Year party. There is also a wonderful arrangement of food and drink at the party. Tickets for this party can also be booked online.