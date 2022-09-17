Navratri 2022 date, time: Puja vidhi and mantra

File photo

Sharad Navratri 2022 will begin September 26 with Ghatasthapana and end on October 5 with Vijay Dashami and Durga Visarjan. An auspicious Hindu festival honouring Goddess Durga is Navratri. Navratri, which is a major Hindu festival, is celebrated all across the country and marks the arrival of the Goddess Durga in various avatars in our homes.

Goddess Durga, who is also known as Goddess Kali and Goddess Shakti represents female power and emancipation.

Maa Brahmacharini: Puja Vidhi

Devotees should get up early and take a bath. They should take all the puja samagri such as flowers, roli, chandan, among other things and should offer it Maa Brahmacharini.

Then devotees should chant mantras and they conclude the puja by performing a special Maa Durga Aarti.

Mantras to chant:

Ya devi sarvabhuteṣu maa brahmachariṇi rupeṇa sansthita |Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah ||Dadhana kara padmabhyama akṣamala kamaṇḍalu |Devi prasidatu maa brahmachariṇyanuttama ||

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Yaa Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shakti Roopena Samsthitah||Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namaha||