Navratri 2022 date, time: Durga puja Vidhi, Tithi, shubh muhurat

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in her nine forms. Sharad Navratri is set to begin on September 26 with Ghatasthapana and end on October 5 with Vijay Dashami and Durga Visarjan.

The Shardiya Navratri in the Hindu month of Ashwin is the most important of all Navratris (Magha, Chaitra, and Ashadha).

Goddess Durga, who is also known as Goddess Kali and Goddess Shakti represents female power and emancipation.

Puja Vidhi

Devotees should get up early and take a bath. They should take all the puja samagri such as flowers, roli, chandan, among other things and should offer it Maa Brahmacharini.

Then devotees should chant mantras and they conclude the puja by performing a special Maa Durga Aarti.

Navratri 2022 Muhurat

Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana or Kalashsthapana, will be on Monday, September 26.

The Muhurat of Ghatasthapana will last for 1-hour and 40 minutes from 06:11 AM to 07:51 AM.

The Pratipada Tithi will be on September 27. The timings are 03:23 AM to 03:08 AM.

Navratri 2022 Start Date: September 26, Monday.

Navratri 2022 End Date: October 04, Tuesday.

Pratipada Tithi Starts: September 26, 2022 3:24 AM.

Abhijit Muhurat Time: September 26, 11:54 AM – September 26, 12:42 PM.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: September 26, 6:20 AM – September 26, 10:19 AM.

Navratri 2022: Date Calendar:



Navratri 2022 Day 1 (Sept 26): The Goddess Shailputri is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 2 (Sept 27): The Goddess Brahmacharini Devi is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 3 (Sept 28): The Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 4 (Sept 29): The Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 5 (Sept 30): The Goddess Skandamata is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 6 (Oct 1): The Goddess Katyayani is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 7 (Oct 2): The Goddess Kalratri is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 8 (Oct 3): The Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped as Durga Ashtami is celebrated.

Navratri 2022 Day 9 (Oct 4): When the fast is broken and Goddess Siddhidhatri is worshipped, this day is known as Maha Navami.

Navratri 2022 Day 10 (Oct 5): Goddess Durga idols are immersed in water. Dussehra is celebrated.