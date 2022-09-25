Happy Daughters' Day 2022: Greetings, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook messages to share with your baby girl

File photo

Daughters make the world a special and better place to live in. A daughter binds a family together, and thus, it goes without saying, that she is an important member of the clan. Daughter's Day in India falls in the fourth (last) week of September. This year (2022) it happens to be on September 27.

Parents can do a variety of things to make their daughters feel special on this day, such as give them gifts, prepare cards for them, and take them out to dinner. They can also just wish them well by using encouraging quotes. Here are some nice wishes, messages, quotes, photographs, and WhatsApp statuses for your daughters on this important day.

Happy Daughters' Day 2022 Wishes, Quotes and Facebook Status

Oh, dear daughter, you make me so proud. We will always be praying for your success and prosperity. Keep shining and smiling. Happy Daughters' Day!

A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future. Thank you for being our joy and hope. Happy Daughters’ Day!

Happiness is spending time with you. Happy Daughters' Day!

Many are the joys in life. I’m blessed with quite a few. Still, most of all I’m grateful for, is to have a daughter just like you. Happy Daughters’ Day!

With each passing day, you have evolved as a more beautiful individual. And on Daughters' Day, I want you to know How proud I am of you!

A daughter is God’s way of saying may you have a fulfilling life indeed.

Seeing you grow up so talented, courageous, and brilliant fills me with so much purpose. I am so proud that you are my daughter!

The best moment of my life was when I held you in my arms for the first time. Happy Daughters' Day!