Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Happy Daughters' Day 2022: Greetings, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook messages to share with your baby girl

Happy Daughter's Day 2022: The day marks the love adulation a family shares for their daughter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

Happy Daughters' Day 2022: Greetings, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook messages to share with your baby girl
File photo

Daughters make the world a special and better place to live in. A daughter binds a family together, and thus, it goes without saying, that she is an important member of the clan. Daughter's Day in India falls in the fourth (last) week of September. This year (2022) it happens to be on September 27.

Parents can do a variety of things to make their daughters feel special on this day, such as give them gifts, prepare cards for them, and take them out to dinner. They can also just wish them well by using encouraging quotes. Here are some nice wishes, messages, quotes, photographs, and WhatsApp statuses for your daughters on this important day.

Happy Daughters' Day 2022 Wishes, Quotes and Facebook Status

Oh, dear daughter, you make me so proud. We will always be praying for your success and prosperity. Keep shining and smiling. Happy Daughters' Day!

A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future. Thank you for being our joy and hope. Happy Daughters’ Day!

Happiness is spending time with you. Happy Daughters' Day!

Many are the joys in life. I’m blessed with quite a few. Still, most of all I’m grateful for, is to have a daughter just like you. Happy Daughters’ Day!

With each passing day, you have evolved as a more beautiful individual. And on Daughters' Day, I want you to know How proud I am of you!

A daughter is God’s way of saying may you have a fulfilling life indeed.

Seeing you grow up so talented, courageous, and brilliant fills me with so much purpose. I am so proud that you are my daughter!

The best moment of my life was when I held you in my arms for the first time. Happy Daughters' Day!

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Legal Advisor posts at ongcindia.com, know salary, last date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.