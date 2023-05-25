Search icon
Mukesh Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta wears stunning dress in IPL match, price is...

Shloka Mehta, the daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, looked stunning in minidress for a IPL match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Shloka Mehta, the daughter-in-law of Akash Ambani, is expecting their second child. The couple already enjoys being the proud parents of Prithvi Akash Ambani. Shloka has recently been giving out major pregnant style goals, and most recently, she attended an IPL game wearing a breezy blue-hued cotton minidress. She watched the IPL game between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings, but it was her costume that caught everyone's eye. Your mouth will drop when you learn how much her cosy outfit cost!

According to Bollywoodshaadis, the expectant mother donned an Apiece Apart cotton poplin dress. The midi cotton dress costs USD 295, which, when converted to Indian rupees, is Rs. 24,202. It has a tie-dye pattern all over it. It's true what you just read! One cannot help but see the glow of pregnancy on her face. She accessorised her look simply and put a ponytail in her hair.

Shloka is known for her immaculate sense of style and frequently makes headlines for her oh-so-hot pricey clothing. She displayed her growing baby belly while wearing an heirloom sare at the star-studded opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. On the third day, she turned attention in an organza dress with a beige colour from the collection of renowned designer Rahul Mishra. 

For those who are unaware, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani wed on March 9, 2019, in a magnificent ceremony. Their wedding was a lavish occasion attended by ministers, celebrities from Bollywood, and other dignitaries. In 2020, they welcomed Prithvi into the world.

 

