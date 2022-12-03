Mokshada Ekadashi or Gita Jayanti 2022: Know shubh muhurat, significance, wishes

File Photo

Bhagavad Gita, the religious scriptures of Hindus, is considered one of the most auspicious. Therefore, Gita Jayanti is an extremely significant and special day. Hindus believe that on this day the Bhagavad Gita was first narrated by Lord Krishna to Pandava Prince Arjuna. For the unversed, the Bhagavad Gita contains conversations between Lord Krishna and Arjuna that happened on the battlefield of Kurukshetra in the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

Gita Jayanti is celebrated each year on the Ekadashi tithi (11th day) of Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. This year it will be celebrated today, December 3, 2022.

In Hindu religious texts, it is called the Ekadashi which brings salvation to the ancestors. It is believed that fasting on the day of Mokshada Ekadashi fulfills all wishes. Lord Shri Krishna had given the knowledge of Gita in Kurukshetra on this day in Dwapar Yuga. That's why Gita Jayanti is also celebrated on this day.

READ | Gita Jayanti 2022: Date, shubh muhurat and other details of the festival

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Mokshada Ekadashi is celebrated on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of the month of Margashirsha. Mokshada Ekadashi will start on December 3, 2022, Saturday at 05.39 am and will end on December 4 at 05.34 am. The Paran of Mokshada Ekadashi will take place on December 4, the next morning. According to Udayatithi, Mokshada Ekadashi will be celebrated on December 3 only.

READ | Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Know importance of fasting, auspicious yog and timing of festival

Happy Gita Jayanti 2022 Wishes

Wishing everyone a very Happy Gita Jayanti

I hope you have a wonderful day and years ahead of you. Happy Gita Jayanti to you and your family

Gita Jayanti greetings to one and all

A very blessedl Gita Jayanti to you and your loved ones

Meri taraf se aap sabhi ko Gita Jayanti ki dheron shubh kamnayein

Hare Krishna! Gita Jayanti ki dheron shubh aur mangal kamnayein