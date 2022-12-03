Gita Jayanti 2022: Date, shubh muhurat and other details of the festival

Representational image

Shrimad Bhagwat Gita has a special place in religious texts because it contains solutions to all kinds of problems related to human life. Lord Krishna has given his special grace to the world in the form of Gita. According to the Hindu calendar, Gita Jayanti is celebrated on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of the month of Marshisha. Kashi's astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt knows about the date and importance of Gita Jayanti this year.

Geeta Jayanti 2022: Shubh muhurat

According to Panchang, Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Marshisha month is starting on 03rd December at 05.39 am. This date will be valid till 05.34 am on Sunday, December 4. In such a situation, Geeta Jayanti will be celebrated on December 3, this year, considering the date of birth as the basis.

Gita Jayanti 2022: yog

This year Ravi Yoga has been formed on Gita Jayanti. On December 03, Ravi Yoga starts at 07.04 am and it is the next day December 4 at 06.16 am. Ravi Yoga removes evil and bestows auspiciousness.

Why is Geeta Jayanti celebrated?

To know the answer to this question, you have to know about the incident related to the initial phase of the war of Mahabharata. When the Kauravas refused to give any rights to the Pandavas in the kingdom, the background for the war of religion against unrighteousness in Kurukshetra was prepared. The armies of Pandavas and Kauravas were face-to-face in Kurukshetra for the war.

At that time Arjuna was riding on the chariot and Lord Krishna was his charioteer. Arjun saw that all the brothers of Duryodhana, Karna, Dronacharya, Pitamah Bhishma and many other relatives were standing for the war on behalf of the Kauravas. Arjuna became disheartened thinking how he would take up arms against his grandfather, Guru Drona, the Kaurava brothers. He left Gandiva and sat on the back side of the chariot.

Then Lord Krishna made Arjuna see his great form. He told that the right of a man is only to do work, he has no control over many things like defeat, victory, life, death, sorrow, grief, and joy. The soul is immortal and the body is mortal. Whatever happens in the universe, it all happens because of him.

Lord Krishna preached the Gita on Marshisha Shukla Ekadashi date, after which Arjuna got the knowledge of reality and stood up for the war. Geeta Jayanti is celebrated every year on this date because on this day the Gita which takes man from darkness to knowledge came into the world from the mouth of Lord Krishna.

Shrimad Bhagwat Gita has been guiding the people since Dwapar Yug till today. Removing ignorance, it tells a man about his deeds.