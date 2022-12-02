Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Know importance of fasting, auspicious yog and timing of festival

Representational image

Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Marshisha month is known as Mokshada Ekadashi. This time this auspicious date is on Saturday, December 3. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and fasting on this day fulfil all wishes. As its name suggests, this Ekadashi is going to bring salvation. Also, on this date, Lord Krishna gave the knowledge of the Gita to Arjuna in Kurukshetra in Mahabharata, hence Gita Jayanti is also celebrated on this day. It is believed that fasting and reciting the Gita on this day gives freedom from the cycle of birth and death and the ancestors also attain salvation. In the scriptures, Mokshada Ekadashi is compared to the gem Chintamani, which fulfils all wishes.

By worshipping and reciting Gita on the Mokshada Ekadashi date, one gets freedom from the sins of many births and gets auspicious results. This Ekadashi is celebrated for the prayer of salvation, hence Geeta Gyan and Mokshada Ekadashi are celebrated on this date only. On this day, worshipping the conch, the four-armed form of the mace-wielding Lord Vishnu helps the ancestors reach salvation. It is believed that as much virtue is obtained by doing penance for thousands of years, the same result is obtained by observing this fast with a true heart. It is considered very auspicious to recite Vishnu Sahastranam and Narayan Kavach on this day.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Yog and shubh muhurat

This year, the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month will start from 05.39 am on Saturday, December 3. Ekadashi Tithi ends the next day on December 4, Sunday at 05.34 am. The fast of Mokshada Ekadashi will be observed on December 3, on this day the sunrise will start at 06.57 am. Due to Ekadashi on December 3, Paran will be on 4th December. On this day Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is being created throughout the day, so after breaking the fast, by doing charity and religious work, you get the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Mokshada Ekadashi fast December 3, 2022 day Saturday

Ekadashi date starts: December 3, from 05:39 in the morning

Ekadashi date ends: December 4, 05:34 in the morning

Fasting: December 4 from 07:05 am to 09:09 am

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: fast worship method

On the day of Mokshada Ekadashi, after waking up in the Brahma Muhurta in the morning, taking bath etc. and retiring from meditation, one should take a vow of fasting. After this, prayer should be done by lighting incense lamps in the temple of the house. After this, worship the picture or idol of the quadrilateral form of Lord Vishnu and anoint it with Panchamrit. After this, worship with rituals, which offer roli, incense, lamp, vermilion, basil leaves, flowers etc. and offer sweets or fruits. After this, light a lamp of desi ghee and then listen to the story. It would be best to recite Vishnu Sahasranamam after listening to the story of Ekadashi. After this perform the Aarti of Lord Vishnu and chant one rosary of the Beej Mantra of Lord Vishnu. Keep fruits throughout the day and wake up at night. After worshipping the next day, do Parana and do charity.