Mokshada Ekadashi 2023: Date, parana time, puja rituals and significance

Mokshada Ekadashi holds profound religious and spiritual importance, revered as an auspicious occasion dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu. Devotees in India and beyond offer prayers to Lord Vishnu on this day. The Mokshada Ekadashi fast is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Margashirsha.

This year, Mokshada Ekjadashi will be observed on December 23, 2023.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2023: Date and Time

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: December 22, 2023 - 08:16 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - December 23, 2023 - 07:11 AM

Mokshada Ekadashi 2023: Significance

Mokshada Ekadashi holds immense religious significance in Hindu culture. It is a revered day dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu. Devotees who offer prayers to Bhagwan Vishnu are bestowed with worldly happiness, peace, and prosperity. It is believed that he fulfills the desires of his devotees.

This Ekadashi, known as Mokshada Ekadashi, is particularly aimed at achieving salvation. Those who observe the fast on Mokshada Ekadashi are said to absolve themselves of past sins, paving the way for ultimate salvation. It is believed that Lord Vishnu grants them a place in his divine abode, Vaikuntha Dham.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2023: Puja Rituals

Devotees begin their day by rising early and taking a sacred bath, setting their intention to observe a fast with pure devotion. They meticulously clean the puja room before arranging the idols of Lord Vishnu and Shree Yantra. After the cleaning ritual, they place the idols and images, lighting a diya with pure cow ghee. Offerings of garlands, flowers, and Tulsi leaves are made; however, plucking Tulsi leaves is done a day before Ekadashi. The puja includes chanting "Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye."

In the evening, devotees perform another round of puja, lighting a diya with pure ghee and reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama. It is believed that reciting these thousand names of Lord Vishnu helps dispel obstacles from the lives of devotees. Home-cooked food, first offered to the Lord, along with panchamrit, is presented to Lord Vishnu. Finally, an Aarti is performed for Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi. The fast is broken with fruits or sattvik foods suitable for fasting, such as Kuttu pakodi, fried potatoes with curd, using rock salt as a seasoning.