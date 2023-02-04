Meet Naomika Saran, Akshay Kumar’s niece whose graduation pics with grandma Dimple Kapadia went viral

Photo: (Instagram - Naomika Saran)

No doubt, fans are always curious to know every single detail of their favourite star kids.

Recently, Naomika Saran is the latest addition to the fans list that has been grabbing a lot of attention these days.

Naomika Saran is Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's niece. Naomika Saran has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks and surely knows how to attract the eyeballs of the fans.

Naomika Saran was born on October 19, 2004. She is the daughter of Rinke Khanna and Sameer Saran. Her birthplace was London, England. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s children - Nitara Kumar Bhatia and Aarav Kumar Bhatia - are cousins of the star kid.

Talking about her education, she has completed her schooling at The Shri Ram School in Moulsari, Gurgaon, Haryana New, and from Era High School, Panchgani, Maharashtra. She did her college at St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.

Naomika Saran’s father Samir Saran is an Indian Businessman whose net worth is $10-30 million. Her mother’s name is Rinkie Khanna she is an Indian actress known for her movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Khushi, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, and others.

Indeed, Naomika defines glamour with her pictures and her fans are surely looking forward to seeing her debut in Bollywood.