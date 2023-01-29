Search icon
Meet Jai Anmol Ambani's wife Khrisha Shah, know her net worth, educational qualification and more

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

Khrisha Shah (extreme left) with Anmol Ambani and other family members

Businessman Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani’s elder son Jai Anmol Ambani is married to Khrisha Shah. The couple tied the knot on February 20, 2022 at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. Before the wedding, Jai Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah got engaged in December 2021. The wedding was a star-studded affai with several celebrities attending the ceremony.

Let’s know more about Ambani bahu Khrisha Shah, her net worth, family and educational qualification

Who is Khrisha Shah?

Khrisha Shah is the daughter of late Nikunj Shah and Neelam Shah. Nikunj Shah was the chairman and managing director of Nikunj Enterprises Limited. He passed away in 2021. Khrisha’s mother Neelam is a fashion designer.

Khrisha Shah’s family

Khrisha has an elder sister, Nriti Shah, who is married, and an elder brother, Mishal Shah.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Khrisha Shah educational qualification

According to reports, Khrisha has completed her degree in Social Policy and Development from the prestigious London School of Economics. She has also studied Political Economics at the University of California. Khrisha worked at Accenture in UK before returning to India in 2016.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Khrisha Shah’s net worth

Khrisha Shah runs a professional networking platform and community named  Dysco. According to reports, Khrisha’s net worth is around Rs 4 crores.

