Makar Sankranti 2023: When will Makar Sankranti be celebrated this year, January 14 or 15? Check tithi, shubh muhurat

picture for representation

Makar Sankranti is one of the auspicious Hindu festivals. People across all the states in India have started preparations for festivities to mark their respect for the earth's bounty and celebrate the end of winter.

Makar Sankranti, contemporarily known as the 'Kite Flying Festival' marks the first day of the sun's movement into the Makar Rashi (Capricorn zodiac sign), marking the end of winter and the beginning of warmer longer days. This festival is the only Indian festival to be celebrated according to the solar cycles, while most festivals follow the lunar cycle of the Hindu calendar.

Makar Sankranti is a festival that makes you look forward to sweets made with sesame seeds and jaggery, prayers, harvest, bonfires, and longer, warmer days.

Makar Sankranti Date time:

Makar Sankranti is celebrated a day after Lohri. This year, Lohri will be celebrated on January 14, 2023. Therefore, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Sunday, January 15, 2023. According to Drik Panchang, the Sankranti tithi will be at 8:57, January 14. Makar Sankranti Punya Kala timings are 7:15 am to 5:46 pm (Duration - 10 hours 31 minutes), and Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will begin at 7:15 am and end at 9:00 pm (Duration - 1 hour 45 minutes).

Makar Sankranti also denotes the sun leaving the sign of Sagittarius and entering the sign of Capricorn for those who follow astrology and the zodiac.

Makar Sankranti, also known as Sankranthi, is observed as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Khichdi in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarayanan in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and Maghi in Haryana and Punjab, according to Drik Panchang. Although Makar Sankranti is observed throughout the month of January, the precise date of Makar Sankranti in 2023 is uncertain. Continue reading to learn the specifics.

Makar Sankranti is observed as favourable time for people to launch new companies in some places. People donate sesame or til seeds in West Bengal, whereas married women in Maharashtra are more likely to give away cotton, oil, and salt.

Lohri in North India, Bihu in Assam, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Maghi in Haryana and Punjab, and Makaravilakku in Kerala are additional harvest festivals observed around the nation.