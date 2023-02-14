Search icon
Maha Shivratri 2023: These zodiacs may gain Lord Shiva's blessings, know whether your sign is in the list

Maha Shivratri 2023: This year the festival of Maha Shivratri is on a Saturday and as per the placement of the planets, it will be after 30 years that Saturn will be sitting in its Moola-Trikona zodiac Aquarius.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

Maha Shivratri 2023: These zodiacs may gain Lord Shiva's blessings, know whether your sign is in the list
File Photo

February 18, 2023, is a special day for all Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati devotees as it is the day when Maha Shivratri will be celebrated. Maha Shivratri is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu culture and is celebrated to honour the great Lord Shiva and his wife Goddess Parvati. Maha Shivratri is celebrated as the night of their marriage. 

This year the festival of Maha Shivratri is on a Saturday and as per the placement of the planets,  it will be after 30 years that Saturn will be sitting in its Moola-Trikona zodiac Aquarius. 

Due to the positioning of the planets, several zodiac signs will be blessed upon this Maha Shivratri. 

As the Sun enters Aquarius, know how it will affect your life. 

Aries 

The festival of Maha Shivratri will be a special one for Aries. With the grace of Lord Shiva, income will increase. There will be an upliftment in career and newer work opportunities. 

Taurus 

People with the zodiac sign Taurus can also expect an increase in income along with a promotion. It is also an auspicious time to buy land, building, or vehicle. 

Gemini 

People with the zodiac sign Gemini will see an improvement in their overall health. Achievement at the workplace might be accompanied by responsibility. Not only happiness will increase in the household but the inflow of money could also increase. 

Saggitarius 

People with the zodiac sign Sagittarius will see their wishes getting fulfilled by the grace of Lord Shiva. Work will be appreciated and there will be an opportunity to grow at the workplace. 

Libra 

People with the zodiac sign Libra will get special blessings from Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri. The business will become profitable, the inflow of money will increase and there will also be an improvement in overall health. 

Aquarius 

People with the zodiac sign Aquarius will have an auspicious Maha Shivratri. Shani Dev will be seated in Aquarius. Shani Dev is considered to be the ultimate disciple of Lord Shiva. There will be new opportunities at work. There is also a possibility of making money and a hefty profit. 

(Disclaimer: DNA India does not claim the information in this article is completely true and accurate. Please take advice from an expert as needed)

