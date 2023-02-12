Maha Shivratri 2023: IRCTC Jyotirlinga yatra tour package covers all major Shiva temples, check dates, prices

File photo

Mahashivratri is an important day for all followers of Lord Shiva and going to the temple is essential. One of the most revered gods in India, Lord Shiva has numerous temples devoted to him. The 12 Shiva jyotirlingas are the most well-known of these temples and are thought by Shiva devotees to be the most auspicious places to travel to for pilgrimage.

The temples where Shiva is believed to have appeared as a form of light are these twelve Jyotirlingas. They represent Shiva's absolute actuality, greatest might, and infinity.

1. Somnath Temple

2. ​Kashi Vishwanath

3. Mahakaleshwar

4. Mallikarjuna

5. Omkareshwar

6. Kedarnath

7. Bhimashankar

8. Baidyanath

9. Ramanathaswamy

10. Nageshvara

11. Trimbakeshwar

12. Grishneshwar

The Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has created a travel package itinerary for pilgrims who want to visit the Jyotirlingas. Popular pilgrimage sites like Omkareshwer, Mahakaleshwer, Somnath, Nageshwer, Bhet Dwarka, and Shivrajpur Beach are included in the IRCTC Jyotirlinga Yatra Tour Package. For this, bookings can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Officers and train booking is available on the IRCTC website.

MahaShivratri Nava Jyotirlinga Yatra SZBD384A

Dated: March 08, 2023 to March 20, 2023

Number of dates: 12 Nights / 13 Days

Package Code: SZBD384A

Origin: Madurai

Boarding point: Tiruneoveli, Vurudunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Warangal, Vijaywada, Jolarpettai, Katpadi,Perambur, Nellore.

The places include Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Somanth, Triambakeshwar, Bhimshankar, Guruneshwar, Ayundh Nagnath, Parli Vaijinath, Mallikarjuna Swamy.

Cost: Rs. 15, 350/-

The timing of the train's arrival and departure at various stations is tentative and depends on railway approval. IRCTC/SZ will not accept any requests for refunds from passengers in case of no show.

Details information is available at irctcportal.in.