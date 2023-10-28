Lunar Eclipse 2023: These Indian cities to witness last Chandra Grahan today

For observers in India, the entire eclipse will be visible, offering a unique opportunity for both stargazers and astronomers.

Just days following the annular solar eclipse that graced parts of the western hemisphere, the global skywatching community is in for another celestial treat - a partial lunar eclipse.

This astronomical phenomenon, where Earth positions itself between the Sun and the Moon, thereby casting a shadow upon the lunar surface, is set to unfold on the night of October 28, extending into the early hours of October 29.

WHERE CAN ONE OBSERVE THE PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE?

The partial lunar eclipse will be observable from various regions across the world, encompassing South America, northeastern North America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and spanning over the Atlantic, South Pacific, and Indian Oceans.

As the moon sets, the initial stages of the eclipse will be discernible in locations such as Australia, the North Pacific Ocean, and eastern regions of Russia. Conversely, as the moon rises, the culmination of the eclipse will be visible over the South Atlantic Ocean, North Atlantic Ocean, and the eastern sectors of Brazil and Canada.

For observers in India, the entire eclipse will be visible, offering a unique opportunity for both stargazers and astronomers.

The complete lunar eclipse, when the moon is fully illuminated and positioned opposite to the sun in its orbit around Earth, is slated for October 29, Sunday, at 1:54 am IST.

A lunar eclipse transpires during a full moon, when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align perfectly along a straight line in the same plane.

The planes of the Sun-Earth and Earth-Moon are slightly inclined at an angle of 5 degrees to each other. It is at the juncture of these planes, when the moon is positioned close to or at the nodes of this intersection, that an eclipse unfolds.

When sunlight falls upon Earth, it casts a shadow that extends all the way to the Moon's orbit. As the Moon traverses this shadow during its orbit, we witness an eclipsed moon. The Earth's shadow manifests in two distinct regions - the darker inner segment known as the Umbra and the lighter outer part referred to as the Penumbra.

In the upcoming eclipse, the Moon will journey through both the umbral and penumbral regions, leading to a combined penumbral and partial lunar eclipse. This celestial event promises to be an enthralling spectacle for all those fortunate enough to observe it.