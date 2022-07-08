Headlines

Know about 5 scary places you may have never visited

There is no solid evidence of horror stories associated with them, but the restrictions imposed in these places are never ignored.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

There are many such places in our country. There are various places that are not that popular but are scary. There is no solid evidence of horror stories associated with them, but the restrictions imposed by the local administration in these places are never ignored.

Bhuli Bhatiyari 

The name of the fort of Delhi is Bhuli Bhatiyari Mahal, this fort is situated in Karol Bagh of Delhi. It is said that even today ghostly incidents take place in this place. This is the reason why it is strictly forbidden to go here after 5 pm. There are some stories about this place. The first story of this is of King Firoz Tughlaq. It is said that this fort was built as a hunting ground but his queen loved this place very much. So, the Mahal became the place of residence of the queen. After the king saw the queen falling in love with someone else he imprisoned the queen in the forest itself where later the queen breathed her last. Some residents say that the queen committed suicide in this fort only to take revenge on the king. This is the reason that even today the queen's soul is wandering to take revenge on the king. It is said that if any person goes near this fort in the evening or at night, then he can become a victim of the queen's revenge.

Agrasen ki Baoli in Delhi

Agrasen ki Baoli in Delhi is another haunted place in Delhi. Many people who came here were often led to the water and felt like drowning in it. It was as if the water was calling them out to submerge themselves in it. There have been reports of suicides in the past. There isn’t any recorded history of this mysterious stepwell. However, there are legends that the water collected here used to turn black and ghostly demons used to hide out here in its walls. 

Dow Hill of Kurseong, Darjeeling 

Another scary place which is 30 kilometers away from Darjeeling, The Victoria Boy’s High School and Dowhill Girl’s Boarding School in Kurseong, Darjeeling, are believed to be home to many spirits whose footsteps can be heard echoing through the hallways. There have been countless murdered bodies found in the wood surrounding the schools and several locals and tourists report being followed by a headless boy who then disappears into the woods.

Mayong, Assam

Known as the Black Magic capital of India, The place got its name from the word, Maya, which means illusion, thereby furthering the mysticism that surrounds it. It is said that not too long ago people used to come here from far and wide to learn the art of black magic. Mayong has been the center of witchcraft in India for centuries. Archeological Survey of India recently found swords and other sharp weapons in the village. This points to the prevalence of human sacrifices here at some point in time.
 
Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad 

One of the most famous film cities of India was built over the remains of dead soldiers of the Sultanate, whose restless souls haunt the film set till today. The hotels here are believed to be haunted by ghosts of dead soldiers. Several unexplained events have taken place here and a lot of paranormal activities have been reported during film shootings.

