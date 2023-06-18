International Yoga Day 2023: 5 Yoga asanas to do every day for better sleep

In today's fast-paced world, stress and anxiety have become common companions, often leading to sleep-related issues. Sleep is a vital component of our overall well-being, and a good night's rest is essential for our physical and mental health. As we celebrate International Yoga Day 2023, let us explore five yoga asanas (poses) that can promote relaxation, calm the mind, and enhance the quality of our sleep.

Balasana (Child's Pose)

Balasana, or Child's Pose, is a gentle yoga pose that helps release tension in the back, shoulders, and neck. It promotes deep relaxation, reducing stress and anxiety. To perform this pose, follow these steps:

a) Kneel on the floor, keeping your knees slightly apart.

b) Slowly bend forward, lowering your torso between your thighs.

c) Extend your arms forward or rest them alongside your body, palms facing up.

d) Relax your forehead on the mat or a pillow.

e) Breathe deeply and hold the pose for 1-3 minutes.

Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)

Viparita Karani, or Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose, is a restorative inversion pose that helps calm the nervous system and alleviate fatigue. It also improves blood circulation and reduces fluid buildup in the legs. Follow these steps to practice this pose:

a) Sit sideways with one hip touching the wall.

b) Gently swing your legs up the wall while lying on your back.

c) Rest your arms alongside your body, palms facing up.

d) Close your eyes, relax your body, and breathe deeply.

e) Hold the pose for 5-10 minutes, focusing on slow and steady breaths.

Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose)

Supta Baddha Konasana, or Reclining Bound Angle Pose, is a soothing pose that opens the hips and groin area while promoting deep relaxation. This pose helps relieve stress, anxiety, and fatigue. Follow these steps to practice this pose:

a) Lie down on your back, bending your knees.

b) Bring the soles of your feet together, allowing your knees to drop out to the sides.

c) Place your hands on your abdomen or alongside your body, palms facing up.

d) Close your eyes and take slow, deep breaths.

e) Stay in this pose for 5-10 minutes, gradually extending the duration with practice.

Savasana (Corpse Pose)

Savasana, or Corpse Pose, is a classic yoga pose that promotes deep relaxation and rejuvenation. It helps calm the mind, reduce anxiety, and induce a state of tranquility. Follow these steps to practice this pose:

a) Lie flat on your back with your legs slightly apart and your arms relaxed alongside your body.

b) Close your eyes and bring your awareness to your breath.

c) Gradually relax each part of your body, from your toes to the crown of your head.

d) Allow your mind to unwind and let go of any tension or stress.

e) Remain in Savasana for 10-15 minutes, focusing on slow, steady breathing.