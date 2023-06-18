International Yoga Day 2023: 5 yoga asanas that can help improve your mental health

In today's fast-paced world, it's essential to prioritize our mental well-being. As we observe World Mental Health Day in 2023, it's crucial to explore holistic approaches to maintaining good mental health. One such approach is yoga, an ancient practice that combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation. Yoga has been recognized as an effective tool for improving mental health, reducing stress, and promoting overall well-being. In this article, we will explore five yoga asanas (poses) that can help enhance your mental health and bring balance to your life.

Balasana (Child's Pose):

Balasana, also known as the Child's Pose, is a gentle and restorative posture that promotes relaxation and relieves stress. This pose involves sitting on your heels, folding forward, and resting your forehead on the ground. Balasana helps to calm the mind, release tension in the back and shoulders, and encourages deep breathing, which activates the body's relaxation response.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose):

Adho Mukha Svanasana, commonly known as the Downward-Facing Dog Pose, is an invigorating posture that helps reduce anxiety and mild depression. This pose involves forming an inverted "V" shape with your body, with your hands and feet pressing firmly into the ground. Adho Mukha Svanasana increases blood circulation to the brain, which can improve focus, relieve tension, and promote a sense of calmness.

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend):

Uttanasana, the Standing Forward Bend, is a soothing pose that stretches the entire back body and helps quiet the mind. To practice this pose, stand with your feet hip-width apart and slowly fold forward, allowing your upper body to hang over your legs. Uttanasana encourages a release of tension in the neck, shoulders, and back, and can alleviate symptoms of anxiety and stress. It also helps to calm the nervous system and improve blood flow to the brain.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose):

Setu Bandhasana, the Bridge Pose, is a rejuvenating posture that can help relieve anxiety and depression. Lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips off the ground, creating a bridge shape with your body. Setu Bandhasana opens the chest, stretches the spine, and stimulates the thyroid gland, which is responsible for regulating mood. This pose also promotes a sense of inner calm and balance.

Savasana (Corpse Pose):

Savasana, often referred to as the Corpse Pose, is a deeply relaxing posture that promotes mindfulness and tranquility. To practice Savasana, lie flat on your back with your arms relaxed by your sides and your legs slightly apart. Close your eyes and focus on your breath, allowing your body and mind to completely unwind. Savasana helps reduce stress, anxiety, and fatigue, and facilitates deep relaxation, which is essential for mental well-being.

