Why International Yoga Day 2023 is celebrated on June 21? Know history, significance, theme and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session for the first time at UN Headquarters on the 9th International Day of Yoga to be celebrated on June 21.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

File photo

Since 2015, June 21 has been designated as the International Day of Yoga to promote awareness of the advantages of the age-old practice known as yoga. This year, the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga will be observed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session for the first time at UN Headquarters on the 9th International Day of Yoga to be celebrated on June 21. 

International Yoga Day 2023​ Theme:

This year's theme for International Day of Yoga 2023 “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” aptly describes our aspiration for - 'One Earth One Family One Future'.

International Yoga Day 2023​ History: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the suggestion for yoga day in his 2014 address to the 69th session of the UN General Assembly. On December 11, 2014, 193 members agreed to mark the International Day of Yoga on June 21. On June 21, 2015, it was observed for the first time. 

International Yoga Day 2023​ Significance:

The purpose of International Yoga Day is to raise awareness of yoga as a form of exercise and of its all-encompassing approach to mental and physical health.

The importance of the day can be seen in the context of raising public awareness of the problem of psychological and physical well-being.

The day also seeks to instill a meditation habit for the mental clarity and self-awareness required to thrive in a stress-free atmosphere.

Why is Yoga Day celebrated?

The purpose of the holiday is to honour yoga, an ancient practise that originated in India. Yoga offers physical relaxation in addition to lowering stress and anxiety.

The purpose of International Yoga Day is to raise public awareness of yoga's advantages.

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush
