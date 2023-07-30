Headlines

Inside Gautam Singhania's residence worth Rs 6000 crore, 2nd most expensive home after Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia

The extravagant residence has two pools, a spa, and a helipad. The tall structure also houses an exclusive museum that records the family's century-long history in the fabric industry.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

One of India's wealthiest business moguls is Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director of the Raymond Group. His knowledge and insight have helped the Raymond Group become a significant enterprise in India and beyond. This billionaire businessman enjoys an extravagant lifestyle and owns the lavish JK House in Mumbai attributed to his enormous net worth.

The opulent home is the second tallest in India in terms of value only behind industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, which is valued Rs 15,000 crore. 

According to an IndiaTimes source, the opulent home, which spans 16,000 square feet, is housed in a 30-story structure and is situated in Mumbai. The extravagant residence has two pools, a spa, and a helipad. The tall structure, according to The New York Post, also houses an exclusive museum that records the family's century-long history in the fabric industry.

His automobile collection, which spans five levels and includes models like the Lamborghini Gallardo LP570 Superleggera, Lotus Elise convertible, Nissan Skyline GTR, Honda S2000, Ferrari 458 Italia, and Audi Q7, among others, is kept in the home.

Two of the helicopters owned by Gautam Singhania are available for private use. In addition to this, he also has a personal jet called a "Bombardier Challenger 600" that is valued at Rs 150 crore. In Mumbai's Breach Candy locality, the marble canopy that is located outside of JK House has an important significance.

Prior to being replaced by a statue honouring Lala Kailashpat Singhania, the grandfather of Gautam Singhania, to honour his legacy, it reportedly had a sitting figure of Queen Victoria. Being one of the richest men in the nation, Gautam undoubtedly enjoys life to the fullest and owns a number of extravagant items, including a 10-berth yacht and a distinctive teak boat that Liz Hurley reportedly partied on, according to the Economic Times.

See inside pics of luxurious apartment here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gautam Singhania

 

 

