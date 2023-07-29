Meet one of highest-paid CEOs who leads Rs 372000 crore company, his salary is...

The CEO and managing director of the business noted for handling sizable infrastructure projects is Sekharipuram Narayanan Subrahmanyan; know his salary, roles, education, qualification and more.

Any company's success is determined by the executives who lead it with their knowledgeable brains and creative ideas. Many Indians have occupied senior management roles in well-known companies like Google, Channel, Microsoft, etc. However, there are some business professionals who are effectively operating businesses in India as well.

One such executive is SN Subrahmanyan of one of the biggest infrastructure corporations in the world, Larsen and Toubro. It has a staggering market value of more than Rs 3.72 lakh crore. One of the highest compensated CEOs in India, SN Subrahmanyan, is leading it.

The CEO and managing director of the business noted for handling sizable infrastructure projects is Sekharipuram Narayanan Subrahmanyan. On July 1st, 2017, he became the organization's CEO. The boards of LTI and L&T Technology Services both include him. Additionally, SN Subrahmanyan serves as the NSC's chairman.

Who is SN Subrahmanyan?

SN Subrahmanyan, hails from Chennai, received a degree in Civil Engineering from Regional Engineering College Kurukshetra (now NIIT Kurukshetra). His father worked for the Indian Railways as a general manager. Later, he completed his MBA at Pune's Symbiosis Institute of Business Management.

Later, he took a study in senior management at the renowned London Business School. Sujay and Suraj are the couple's two boys, who they share with wife Meena Subrahmanyan. In addition to his career, he enjoys playing cricket and listening to western classical music.

In addition, he serves as Director and Chairman of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. as well as Chairman of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited. He was the company's infrastructure business' deputy MD before being named the MD. As a planning engineer, he joined the business in 1984.

In carrying out projects like the airport in Bengaluru and Hyderabad's HITEC City, he took the lead from the starting point. He came in at number 11 on Construction Week's Power 100 Ranking in 2021. He has received several awards for being the finest CEO.

SN Subrahmanyan’s salary

He received a remuneration package totaling Rs 61.27 crore in the most recent fiscal year, or around Rs 16,70,000 each day. The pay increase from the prior year was 115 percent.