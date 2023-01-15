Indian Army Day 2023: History, significance and how it is celebrated?

Indian Army Day 2023

Indian Army will celebrate its 75th Raising Day today. Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15. On this day people pay respect to Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa. On this day in 1949, M. Cariappa assumed office as the Officer-in-Chief of the Army and became the country's first Commander-in-Chief. Francis Roy Butcher was the last British Commander in Chief of the country. Today i.e. on January 15, 2023, Indian Army Day 2023 will officially celebrate its 75th year across the country.

Indian Army Day 2023: History

The Indian Army was formally established on 1 April 1895 and was first commanded by General Chief of the British Army Francis Butcher in 1949. Later on January 15, 1949, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa was appointed the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army after the British Commander-in-Chief relinquished leadership of the Indian Army. Of. M. Cariappa became the country's first Commander in Chief of India after its independence, many army command headquarters celebrate this day in memory of the same. Let us tell you that Cariappa was the first Field Marshal to be given the five-star rank of Field Marshal.

Indian Army Day is very important as it honors the soldiers of the army who sacrificed their lives while protecting the nation. It honors the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Army in protecting the people and the nation.

Indian Army Day 2023: Significance

The Indian Army was officially established on April 1,1895 under British rule, the first Indian to lead the army was Lieutenant General KM Cariappa, who was appointed to the post on January15, 1949. Since then, 15 January has become an important day in the history of India as it was the first time that an Indian soldier commanded the country's armed forces.

How it is celebrated?

The occasion is marked by a number of activities and special events. The main attraction of the day is the main Army Day Parade. This year for the first time the Indian Army Day Parade will be held outside New Delhi and will be streamed live on all social media platforms from Bangalore on 15 Jan 2023 at 9 am. On this day people get a chance to remember the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while protecting the country from the enemies.