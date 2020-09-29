How Indian kitchens are changing, adapting to 'new normal' amid coronavirus pandemic

Chef Prabhakar Nagaraj also spoke about the changes being seen in kitchens in terms of safety measures, ingredients, collaborative dishes, and waste management.

The coronavirus pandemic has made a chef out of nearly everyone with food consumption becoming a cautious habit and people being conscious of what they are eating and where it is coming from. Speaking to IANS, Chef Prabhakar Nagaraj said, "It has allowed us to explore ways to keep food simple, nutritious and how it can be transported safely from one place to the other with limited human handling." Chef Prabhakar Nagaraj also spoke about the changes being seen in kitchens in terms of safety measures, ingredients, collaborative dishes, and waste management.

Q. Has the importance of Indian spices in the kitchen increased in these unprecedented times?

A. We are creating menus that are primarily based on local produce rather than being sourced from other states or the country at large. For example, consider Vegetable Au Gratin, a famous western dish where you mix vegetables with cream sauce, grate cheese and bake it in the oven. Here we have substituted cream sauce with Makhani sauce which is typically creamy and slightly sweet. You mix it to the right consistency, add grated cheese and paneer on top and gratinate it. This dish acts as Au Gratin but it actually is Veg Makhani. As Indians, we like to bite into food that tastes Indian but looks very Western. For example, if you bite into an apple pie, it may not just have apple inside; instead, it may have Anjeer Badam Halwa.

Q. Will there be an increase in collaborative cuisine to dish out magic on plates?

Regarding collaborative cuisines, the type of clients that we cater to need us to be at our innovative best. Their profiles create an opportunity to explore the possibility to innovate, which is what differentiates us from our competitors. For example, a regular Aloo Mutter Samosa can be changed into a chicken Fajita Samosa. You are using chicken which is mixed with Fajita seasoning and flavor the dough with cumin giving a Mexican twist to the Indian cuisine.

You can have a samosa of this nature, but instead of using mint chutney or Tamarind chutney, you can substitute it with Salsa.

Q. What are the food safety measures taken by chefs in the kitchen?

A. Food is safe when it is handled by as few people as possible and cooked close to the hour of consumption. The pandemic has allowed us to explore ways to keep food simple, nutritious and how it can be transported safely from one place to the other with limited human handling. We can also use flash-cooking methods. Flash cooking involves cooking ingredients on a very high flame so that the outer surface of the ingredient gets sealed, eliminating any loss of internal juices and thus sustaining the nutritive aspects of the ingredients.