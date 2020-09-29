How Indian kitchens are changing, adapting to 'new normal' amid coronavirus pandemic

Headlines

Ameesha Patel hints about rejecting Gadar 3, says fans wished to see more of Tara-Sakina in Gadar 2

Super hit Bollywood films that were banned outside India

New Tesla Model 3 with 606-km driving range launched, 12% more expensive

Jaane Jaan: Sujoy Ghosh reveals how Kareena Kapoor Khan came on board, says 'it felt like the universe was at work'

Anurag Kashyap reveals Gangs of Wasseypur was taken off screens for Ek Tha Tiger: ‘Hindi cinema is controlled by...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

New Tesla Model 3 with 606-km driving range launched, 12% more expensive

Ind vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rain threat looms large over India vs Pakistan clash

Jaane Jaan: Sujoy Ghosh reveals how Kareena Kapoor Khan came on board, says 'it felt like the universe was at work'

Babur to Aurangzeb: Most powerful Mughal Emperors

Menstrual Cramps: 10 ways to relieve period pain

Most runs in Asia Cup without scoring any ducks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

DNA | Delhi gears up to host historic G20Summit with global leaders in attendance

Step inside Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Dubai beach home with remote control garages, private pool, worth Rs...

Jaane Jaan: Sujoy Ghosh reveals how Kareena Kapoor Khan came on board, says 'it felt like the universe was at work'

Anurag Kashyap reveals Gangs of Wasseypur was taken off screens for Ek Tha Tiger: ‘Hindi cinema is controlled by...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

How Indian kitchens are changing, adapting to 'new normal' amid coronavirus pandemic

Chef Prabhakar Nagaraj also spoke about the changes being seen in kitchens in terms of safety measures, ingredients, collaborative dishes, and waste management.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2020, 02:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The coronavirus pandemic has made a chef out of nearly everyone with food consumption becoming a cautious habit and people being conscious of what they are eating and where it is coming from. Speaking to IANS, Chef Prabhakar Nagaraj said, "It has allowed us to explore ways to keep food simple, nutritious and how it can be transported safely from one place to the other with limited human handling." Chef Prabhakar Nagaraj also spoke about the changes being seen in kitchens in terms of safety measures, ingredients, collaborative dishes, and waste management.

Q. Has the importance of Indian spices in the kitchen increased in these unprecedented times? 

A. We are creating menus that are primarily based on local produce rather than being sourced from other states or the country at large. For example, consider Vegetable Au Gratin, a famous western dish where you mix vegetables with cream sauce, grate cheese and bake it in the oven. Here we have substituted cream sauce with Makhani sauce which is typically creamy and slightly sweet. You mix it to the right consistency, add grated cheese and paneer on top and gratinate it. This dish acts as Au Gratin but it actually is Veg Makhani. As Indians, we like to bite into food that tastes Indian but looks very Western. For example, if you bite into an apple pie, it may not just have apple inside; instead, it may have Anjeer Badam Halwa. 

Q. Will there be an increase in collaborative cuisine to dish out magic on plates?

Regarding collaborative cuisines, the type of clients that we cater to need us to be at our innovative best. Their profiles create an opportunity to explore the possibility to innovate, which is what differentiates us from our competitors. For example, a regular Aloo Mutter Samosa can be changed into a chicken Fajita Samosa. You are using chicken which is mixed with Fajita seasoning and flavor the dough with cumin giving a Mexican twist to the Indian cuisine.

You can have a samosa of this nature, but instead of using mint chutney or Tamarind chutney, you can substitute it with Salsa. 

Q. What are the food safety measures taken by chefs in the kitchen?

A. Food is safe when it is handled by as few people as possible and cooked close to the hour of consumption. The pandemic has allowed us to explore ways to keep food simple, nutritious and how it can be transported safely from one place to the other with limited human handling. We can also use flash-cooking methods. Flash cooking involves cooking ingredients on a very high flame so that the outer surface of the ingredient gets sealed, eliminating any loss of internal juices and thus sustaining the nutritive aspects of the ingredients.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Raksha Bandhan 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to share on this auspicious day

Shah Rukh Khan tells fans 'aap logon ke liye ganja bhi ho gaya', says Jawan is 'first and last film' where...

Rhea Chakraborty dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath after his break up with Manushi Chhillar: Report

Meet Suman Munjal, chairman of Rockman Industries with whopping net worth of Rs 9918 crore

Looking for a good, trendy business idea? Decor business can yield up to 40 percent profits

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE