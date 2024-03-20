Twitter
Lifestyle

Holi 2024: Green, red, yellow, pink; significance and meaning of different Holi colours

This year, the festival of colours will unfold with great zeal on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 04:10 PM IST

Holi, the vibrant festival of colors, is eagerly awaited as it approaches. Celebrated annually on the day of the full moon in the month of Falgun, it holds a special place in Hindu culture. This year, the festivities will unfold with great zeal on Monday, March 25, 2024. During Holi, people joyously smear each other with colors, symbolizing inclusion and togetherness. Though the deeper meanings of the colors may not always be consciously acknowledged, each hue carries its own significance. From the fiery red to the sunny saffron, from the cheerful yellow to the verdant green and serene blue, every color adds its unique essence to the celebration.

Green: Green symbolizes harmony, growth, and new beginnings. It represents the start of spring, renewal, and the blossoming of new life.

Red: Red is the color of love, passion, and fertility. It signifies the burning of impurities and the triumph of good over evil. Red also represents energy and vitality.

Yellow: Yellow symbolizes the color of turmeric, which has long been used in Indian culture for its medicinal properties. It represents knowledge, learning, and the quest for enlightenment.

Orange: Orange is a vibrant color that represents enthusiasm, happiness, and optimism. It symbolizes the warmth of the sun and the energy it provides for life on earth.

Blue: Blue is associated with the Hindu god Krishna, who is often depicted with blue skin. It represents calmness, serenity, and the vastness of the sky and the sea.

Violet/Purple: Violet or purple signifies power, luxury, and royalty. It represents creativity, imagination, and spiritual awakening.

Pink: Pink symbolizes friendship, love, and affection. It represents the playful and joyful aspects of relationships and celebrates the bonds of friendship and camaraderie.

