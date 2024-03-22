Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet son of India's richest billionaire in food and beverage sector, he works in Rs 182000 crore company as...

This actress refused to become Kapoor family's bahu, rejected superstar's proposal, felt heartbroken because...

Holi 2024: 5 mouth-watering traditional dishes to spice up your festivities

Madgaon Express movie review: Kunal Kemmu gives new lease to comedy genre with Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash's laugh riot

Holi 2024: How the festival of colours is celebrated across India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet son of India's richest billionaire in food and beverage sector, he works in Rs 182000 crore company as...

This actress refused to become Kapoor family's bahu, rejected superstar's proposal, felt heartbroken because...

Holi 2024: 5 mouth-watering traditional dishes to spice up your festivities

7 forgotten beauty queens-turned-Bollywood actresses 

Ajwain water for lowering high cholesterol: 7 health benefits of carom seeds

10 foods that boost your immune system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

This actress refused to become Kapoor family's bahu, rejected superstar's proposal, felt heartbroken because...

Madgaon Express movie review: Kunal Kemmu gives new lease to comedy genre with Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash's laugh riot

Madgaon Express public review: Netizens hail Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, call film 'rebirth of comedy in Bollywood'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Holi 2024: 5 mouth-watering traditional dishes to spice up your festivities

Let's delve into the culinary delights that can spice up your Holi celebrations this year!

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 04:46 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Holi 2024: As the vibrant festival of colors, Holi, approaches, it's time to prepare for a celebration filled with joy, laughter, and, of course, delicious food. In every corner of India, Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm, accompanied by a spread of traditional delicacies that add flavor to the festivities. From sweet to savory, these dishes not only tantalize the taste buds but also symbolize the rich cultural heritage of the festival. So, let's delve into the culinary delights that can spice up your Holi celebrations this year!

Gujiya:

Kicking off our list is the iconic Gujiya, a sweet dumpling filled with a mixture of khoya (reduced milk), dry fruits, and coconut. This crescent-shaped delicacy is deep-fried to perfection, giving it a crisp outer layer that encases the delectable filling. Garnished with a sprinkle of powdered sugar or drizzled with sugar syrup, Gujiya is a must-have treat during Holi, symbolizing sweetness and prosperity.

Thandai:

No Holi celebration is complete without indulging in the refreshing flavors of Thandai. This traditional drink is a blend of milk, nuts, and aromatic spices like saffron, cardamom, and fennel seeds. Often spiked with a dash of bhang (cannabis-infused ingredient, optional), Thandai cools the body and uplifts the spirits, making it a popular choice for Holi gatherings.

Pakoras:

Crispy, golden-brown, and bursting with flavors, Pakoras are a savory delight enjoyed by all during Holi. These deep-fried fritters are made by dipping assorted vegetables like potatoes, onions, and spinach in a spiced chickpea flour batter. Served piping hot with tangy chutneys or yogurt dip, Pakoras add a savory crunch to the festive spread, perfect for munching on between color battles.

Dahi Vada:

Another favorite among Holi revelers is Dahi Vada, soft lentil dumplings soaked in creamy yogurt and topped with a medley of tangy chutneys and aromatic spices. This refreshing and tangy dish provides a delightful contrast to the richness of other Holi treats, making it a refreshing addition to the festive feast.

Malpua:

Malpua is a sweet pancake-like dessert that is popular during Holi festivities. Made from a batter of flour, milk, and sugar, these soft and fluffy treats are deep-fried until golden brown and then soaked in a fragrant sugar syrup. Garnished with chopped nuts or served with a dollop of creamy rabri (sweetened condensed milk), Malpua is a decadent delight that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who gave away Rs 2500 crore wealth to marry a common man, she is daughter of…

Meet actor, who quit school, begged on Delhi streets, 5-second role in Rs 700-crore film changed his life, now owns...

Triptii Dimri reveals what fans can expect from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'You will see...'

Meet actor with only 1 hit in 9 years, worked at phone booth for just Rs 500 a month, is now worth Rs 300 crore

This company got Rs 14400 crore Mumbai project month after buying electoral bonds worth Rs 140 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement