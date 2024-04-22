Twitter
Historic 1008-day fast by Jain Sadhviji Param Saumyaji Mahasatiji set to end with worldwide #HarGharKalash movement

Mumbai is poised for a momentous spiritual celebration to honour an unparalleled feat by Param Saumyaji Mahasatiji, the disciple of Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 03:00 PM IST

Lakhs of people worldwide have joined #HarGharKalash, an initiative where participants offer sugar granules into a sacred Kalash, marking the conclusion of Mahatapasvi Param Saumyaji Mahasatiji’s unprecedented 1008-day Ayambil fast.

Param Saumyaji Mahasatiji is the first Jain sadhviji in the 2500-year history of Sthanakwasi Jain tradition to undertake one of the most rigorous tapasyas in Jainism — the Ayambil tapasya, for 1008 days continuously. In this special kind of fast, one does not consume any fruits, vegetables, milk products, sweets, spices or flavours. One only eats boiled lentils and pulses once a day, thus consuming simple and tasteless food to develop extraordinary self-control on the tastebuds.

This remarkable tapasya will conclude on April 28th, 2024, celebrated as Tapotsav by the entire Jain community. Spiritual leaders from across various faiths will also grace this celebration. To invite participation from all walks of life on this sacred occasion, Parasdham has introduced the unique #HarGharKalash movement.

Through the movement, 108 Kalash have traversed India and beyond, with lakhs of people contributing sugar granules which will eventually be used to collectively prepare sugar water, that will then be offered to Param Mahasatiji on April 28th, and she will end her fast with this offering.

The movement has resonated with diverse societal segments. Notables such as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Reliance Industries Director of Corporate Affairs Parimal Nathwani, Justice Sandeep Mehta Supreme Court of India), actors Bhavya Gandhi, Jay Soni, Samay Shah and Kotak Mahindra AMC MD Nilesh Shah have participated in this movement.

Global engagement has been profound, with individuals from various nationalities, faiths, and backgrounds, including officers from the Canadian Navy and students from prestigious universities, contributing their respect to Mahatapasvi. With participation from over 2,00,000 individuals and 50,000+ households, the movement is set to reach a crescendo at Tapotsav on April 28th 2024.

About Parasdham:

Parasdham is a socio-spiritual organisation inspired by Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb. The organisation is well known for its humanitarian efforts and spiritual initatives. Under Param Gurudev’s thought leadership, the organisation is inspiring a positive change globally, imparting messages of peace, compassion, and spiritual awakening.

