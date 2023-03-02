Here's Virat Kohli's special diet plan that helps him to stay fit and focussed

Virat Kohli's special diet plan: Virat Kohli sweats for hours in the gym, besides following a strict diet.

Whenever it comes to fitness in the cricket world, you cannot forget Virat Kohli's name at all. Virat Kohli is known all over the world as a fitness icon. Videos of his gym are dominated on social media. Virat Kohli also started the fitness trend among Indian cricketers. Today, the Indian cricket team is known as the fittest cricket team in the world. To keep himself fit, Virat Kohli sweats for hours in the gym, besides following a strict diet. Along with this, Virat Kohli also follows a vegan diet to stay focused and fit.

Today, let's discuss Virat Kohli's meals, diet and the secret of his fitness.

What is the secret of Virat's fitness?

Virat said once in an interview that he follows a strict diet to stay fit. He doesn't allow himself to eat anything too fancy or something which will impact his performance on the field.

What does Virat have for breakfast?

Virat eats boiled eggs with a bread omelette for breakfast. Along with this, Virat eats spinach, black pepper and paneer salad for breakfast.

Virat's lunch looks like this

Virat eats nuts, brown bread and sweets for lunch. With this, he has a protein shake for lunch. All these things fulfil the needs of Virat's body.

Virat's dinner

Virat's dinner is very simple. It consists of roti, dal and green leafy vegetables.

Black water for hydration

Virat drinks black water to keep himself hydrated. Black water keeps the body healthy. Let us tell you that the cost of black water is 3000 to 4000 rupees per litre.

What does Virat eat after exercise?

After exercising, Virat eats protein shakes, soya milk and butter paneer. All these things help Virat to stay fit.