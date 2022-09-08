Happy Onam 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

File photo

Onam Festival falls during the Malayali month of Chingam (Aug - Sep) and marks the homecoming of legendary King Mahabali. Onam has four main days of festivities. This year, Onam will be celebrated on September 8. Onam is marked by the harvest season of the standing crops.

The festival commemorates the return of mythical demon king Mahabali to see his beloved subjects at the beginning of ‘Chingam’, the first month of the Malayalam Calendar.

Also Read: Onam 2022: Date, significance and rituals of Kerala's harvest festival

Onam 2022 WhatsApp wishes