Happy Onam 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

Celebrate the harvest festival of Kerala with your friends, family, and relatives by sharing the following quotes, wishes, images, and greetings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 07:21 AM IST

Onam Festival falls during the Malayali month of Chingam (Aug - Sep) and marks the homecoming of legendary King Mahabali. Onam has four main days of festivities. This year, Onam will be celebrated on September 8. Onam is marked by the harvest season of the standing crops. 

The festival commemorates the return of mythical demon king Mahabali to see his beloved subjects at the beginning of ‘Chingam’, the first month of the Malayalam Calendar.

Also Read: Onam 2022: Date, significance and rituals of Kerala's harvest festival

Onam 2022 WhatsApp wishes

  • Sending warm greetings to you and your family on the wonderful occasion of Onam!
  • A festival of togetherness, homecoming, celebration and fun. Here’s a happy Onam wish to each and every one.
  • Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with joy, love, and peace. Happy Onam!
  • May Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. Have the most beautiful Onam!
  • May the colours and brightness of Onam fill your home and life with new energies and eternal happiness. Happy Onam.
  • May Lord Mahabali bless and guide you to success in your life. Have a happy Onam!
  • May the spirit of the Onam stay in your heart and home throughout the year. Have a happy and blessed Onam!
  • Missing you and your delicious Onam sadya this festive season. Have a happy Onam, from our family to yours. Stay safe!
  • This year, I hope the spirit of Onam remains in whatever you think, do, and hope for in your life. Here's wishing you a very happy Onam!
  • This festive season, I hope the spirit of Onam fills your home and heart with lots of love, happiness, and contentment. Happy Onam!
