Guru Purnima 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share

File photo

Guru Purnima is celebrated on a full moon day or Purnima, falling in Ashadha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

This year, people are celebrating the auspicious day on Wednesday, July 13. The festival is also known as ‘Vyasa Purnima’ as it marks the birth anniversary of ‘Veda Vyasa’, who is regarded as the author of Mahabharata.

This is the day to thank our teachers and mentors who have inspired us to become better versions of ourselves, for their guidance and teachings.

On this special day, you can share wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes with your teachers and mentors and let them know how much they mean to you:

Happy Guru Purnima 2022: WhatsApp messages

1. Good teachers don’t impact for a year but a lifetime.

2. A guru guides you on the right path and helps you navigate through the maze of life.

3. Everyone is my teacher. Some I seek. Some I subconsciously attract. Often, I learn simply by observing others. Some may be completely unaware that I’m learning from them, yet I bow deeply in gratitude.

4. You were a light for me in the dark, You were an inspiration and an aspiration, Support me always, I will succeed in all ways, Happy Guru Purnima!

5. Whenever I wanted inspiration, You were there to guide and be, Thanks Guru for being, Such a pillar of support for me, Happy Guru Purnima!

5 quotes from eminent Gurus:

1. Through shallow intellect, the mind becomes shallow, and one eats the fly, along with the sweets: Guru Nanak

2. There are only two mistakes one can make along the road to truth; not going all the way, and not starting: Gautam Buddha

3. Always be thankful for what you have, many people have nothing: Gautam Buddha

4. Reshape yourself through the power of your will; it is the only friend of self, and it is the only foe of the self: Maharshi Veda Vyasa

5. There is nothing so disobedient as an undisciplined mind, and there is nothing so obedient as a disciplined mind: Buddha

Guru Purnima 2022: Wishes

1. Teachers are parents in school. And I have been blessed to have the best of them. Happy Guru Purnima to all the lucky students.

2. Be devoted to your Guru on this holy day and thank him for making you a good person. Happy Guru Purnima!

3. A bow to the great teachers on this auspicious day of the birth of the great Sage Vyasa, a symbol of guru-shishya tradition who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Happy Guru Purnima!

4. Stand as you are now, follow the path shown by the guru, the light will come to you, you will become the star of your life, Happy Guru Purnima!

5. Today is an auspicious day to be grateful and humble. Thank you for making my life worthwhile. Wish you a Happy Guru Purnima!

READ | Sound mind, sound body: Use these steps to get rid of mental exhaustion