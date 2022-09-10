Happy Grandparents' Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes to share with your grandparents

Happy grandparents day 2022

Grandparents' Day is celebrated on the 11th of September every year. Like Mothers' Day and Fathers' Day, there is also a special day dedicated to our grandparents. Grandparents' Day is an opportunity to treasure that connection and special some quality family time together.

With the passing of time, more and more nuclear families are arising, and as a result, children are losing and forgetting the value and traditions of their country. This day is to create awareness, love, and respect for the older generation. The bond of love, understanding, and protection between these two grand generations is able to inculcate moral values in the grandkids of today.

Grandparents' Day is an opportunity to thank them for their unconditional love and care. On this day you can visit your grandparent's place and surprise them with some meaningful gifts. You can also take a look at a list of wishes and quotes that you can share with your grandpa and grandma on this day and let them know how much they mean to you.

World Senior Citizen's Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Happy Grandparents' Day WhatsApp wishes

Happy Grandparents Day! Grandpa & Grandma. You are my sunshine, my source of happiness, reason for my smile, my cookie when I am hungry and my friend when I wanted to play. Thanks for tolerating all my naughtiness with love.

Happy Grandparents' Day! While it's hard to imagine my life without grandparents, a lot of people don't have the chance to know their grandparents like I know. Having you in my life and seeing you often is a blessing

Our grandparents should be honored every day, not just on Grandparent's Day, because for grandparents, every day is Grandchildren's Day.

You're the one whom I can turn to, for relief from all my problems. Wishing you a happy Grandparents' Day!

Happy Grandparents Day to my adoring grandparents. Your love, kindness, and wisdom have always been and continue to be a source of comfort to me. You're awesome for all that you do!

Happy Grandparents Day quotes

“Grandparents, like heroes, are as necessary to a child's growth as vitamins.” — Joyce Allston

“What children need most are the essentials that grandparents provide in abundance. They give unconditional love, kindness, patience, humor, comfort, lessons in life. And, most importantly, cookies.” — Rudy Giuliani

“The reason grandchildren and grandparents get along so well is that they have a common enemy.” — Sam Levenson

“A child needs a grandparent, anybody's grandparent, to grow a little more securely into an unfamiliar world.” — Charles and Ann Morse

“Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children.” — Alex Haley