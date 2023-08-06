Happy Friendship Day 2023: 30 + wishes, quotes, messages to share with your best friends to make them feel special

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Best wishes, quotes, greetings, and messages to send to your best friends on Friendship Day

One of the things we value most in life is our friendships. You require a friend to whom you can express your feelings, whether they are happy, sad, furious, or simply puzzled. Friends are the ones we value the most, whether it's skipping class or lending a hand while we're struggling. India observes Friendship Day on the first Sunday in August each year to honour this lovely connection. You can plan gatherings with your pals this year and let them know how much they mean to you.

Let's take this friendship day to cherish a relationship with a bestie who knows you inside out and has been with you through thick and thin.

1. Never shall I forget the days

I spent with you.

Continue to be my friend,

as you will always find me yours.

2. Friendship is not finding gold or silver among the rocks of life.

It is accepting each other as coal until diamonds are formed with time.

3. Friendship isn't about whom you've known the longest it's about who came and never left your side.

4. Good friends are hard to find, hard to leave, and impossible to forget.

5. Best Friends know how stupid you are and still choose to be seen with you in public.

6. Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.

7. I won’t promise to be ur friend forever, coz I won’t live that long. But let me be ur friend as long as I live

8. It’s not an achievement to make 100 friends in a year, but an achievement is when you make a friend for 100 years. Happy Friendship Day.

9. Best friends are like stars… You don’t always see them but you know they are always there. Happy Friendship Day!

10. ‘The greatest gift is not found in a store nor under a tree, but in the hearts of true friends.’

WhatsApp wishes for Friendship Day 2023

Your friendship is like a candle that brightens up my room. I wish you have many happy days in your life, my friend. Happy Friendship Day!

You will always have a place in my heart no matter how old we get or how far apart we are. I wish you a Happy Friendship Day!

You always make my days special with your presence. You are important to me. May our friendship grow with time!

You are someone I can count on without any hesitation. May our friendship last forever. Happy friendship day buddy!

You make every moment of my life special. Thank you for being my support when I was at my worst and needed someone to be by my side. Here's to backing up each other forever. Happy Friendship Day!

You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job

Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art… It has no survival value; rather is one of those things that give value to survival.

The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.

Your friendship is a special gift generously given…happily accepted and deeply appreciated.

Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light.

Quotes for Friendship Day 2023