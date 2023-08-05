Happy Friendship Day 2023: 20 WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your BFFs to make them feel special

Happy Friendship Day 2023 WhatsApp Messages, And Quotes To Share With Your BFFs

One relationship that is not based on a blood relationship but is nevertheless valued in our society is friendship. Our friends assist and mentor us through difficult times, acting as our family. While the UN celebrates on July 30, Friendship Day is observed on the first Sunday of August in a number of nations, including Bangladesh and India. It will be observed on August 6 this year.

India observes Friendship Day on the first Sunday in August each year to honour this lovely connection. You can plan gatherings with your pals this year and let them know how much they mean to you.

WhatsApp wishes for Friendship Day 2023

Your friendship is like a candle that brightens up my room. I wish you have many happy days in your life, my friend. Happy Friendship Day! You will always have a place in my heart no matter how old we get or how far apart we are. I wish you a Happy Friendship Day! You always make my days special with your presence. You are important to me. May our friendship grow with time! You are someone I can count on without any hesitation. May our friendship last forever. Happy friendship day buddy! You make every moment of my life special. Thank you for being my support when I was at my worst and needed someone to be by my side. Here's to backing up each other forever. Happy Friendship Day! You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art… It has no survival value; rather is one of those things that give value to survival. The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it. Your friendship is a special gift generously given…happily accepted and deeply appreciated. Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light. Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together. I won’t promise to be ur friend forever, coz I won’t live that long. But let me be ur friend as long as I live It’s not an achievement to make 100 friends in a year, but an achievement is when you make a friend for 100 years. Happy Friendship Day. Best friends are like stars… You don’t always see them but you know they are always there. Happy Friendship Day! ‘The greatest gift is not found in a store nor under a tree, but in the hearts of true friends.’

Quotes for Friendship Day 2023