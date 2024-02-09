Twitter
Uttarakhand: 4 dead, over 100 cops injured in Haldwani violence over madrasa demolition

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Jaya Bachchan says using 'tu aur tum' in relationship is red flag: 'Have you ever heard me...'

Viral video: Passengers push Mumbai local train coach to save man trapped under it, watch

Happy Chocolate Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, to share with your beloved partner

Here are some heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes to share with your significant other on this Chocolate Day:

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 06:12 AM IST

Edited by

Happy Chocolate Day Wishes: Happy Chocolate Day Wishes: As Chocolate Day dawns upon us once again, it brings with it an aura of love, sweetness, and warmth. This day, nestled in the midst of Valentine's Week, serves as a perfect opportunity to express your affection for your beloved partner in the most delectable way possible - with chocolates! Alongside these delightful treats, heartfelt wishes and messages add an extra layer of sweetness to the occasion.

Here are some heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes to share with your significant other on this Chocolate Day:

"On this Chocolate Day, I wish to drown you in a sea of sweetness, just like the love that flows endlessly from my heart to yours."

"As we indulge in the sweetness of chocolates today, let's savor every moment of our togetherness and cherish the love that binds us together."

"Happy Chocolate Day, my love! May our bond grow stronger with every bite of these delicious chocolates, just like the sweetness that deepens between us."

"To my sweetest indulgence, Happy Chocolate Day! You are the cherry on top of my life's sundae, making every moment sweeter and more enjoyable."

"On this Chocolate Day, I want to thank you for being the most delightful part of my life. Here's to many more sweet moments together!"

"Just like a box of assorted chocolates, our love comes in various flavors, each more delightful than the last. Happy Chocolate Day to my beloved!"

"May our love be as irresistible and comforting as a warm cup of hot chocolate on a chilly evening. Happy Chocolate Day, my dear!"

"As we exchange chocolates today, let's also exchange promises of everlasting love and unwavering support. Happy Chocolate Day, my sweetheart!"

"With every chocolate I share with you today, I'm reminded of how lucky I am to have you by my side. Happy Chocolate Day, my love!"

"To the one who adds sweetness to my life in every possible way, Happy Chocolate Day! Here's to creating more beautiful memories together."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

