Google Doodle today: Google celebrates bubble tea with interactive doodle; make your own ‘digital bubble tea’

Google Doodle on January 29: Through an adorable and whimsical animation, Google is celebrating the popularity of bubble tea across the globe, a beverage that gathered a lot of fans during the Covid-19 pandemic and has been trending ever since.

Not just the celebration of bubble tea, Google will also let you make your own ‘digital bubble tea’ through its interactive doodle today. All you have to do is click on the Google Doodle and an animation will start playing on your screen.

Next, you will have the option of making your own bubble tea online. You have to press and hold all the ingredients such as the milk and the boba balls to design your own perfect cup of bubble tea in the interactive and colorful Google Doodle on January 29.

Google is celebrating the popularity of bubble tea on January 29, since the drink became such a hit across the world that it was announced as an emoji on this very day in 2020. Though the drink became popular in the 21st century, it has been around since the 17th century in Taiwan!

Explaining the origins of the milky and tangy beverage, Google wrote on its Doodle page, “This Taiwanese drink started as a local treat and has exploded in popularity over the last few decades. Bubble tea has its roots in traditional Taiwanese tea culture which dates back as early as the 17th century. However, it wasn’t until the 1980s that the bubble tea as we know it today was invented.”

It further added, “As waves of Taiwanese immigrants over the past few decades brought this drink overseas, innovation on the original bubble tea continues. Shops around the world are still experimenting with new flavors, additions, and mixtures. Traditional tearooms across Asia have also joined in on the boba craze, and the trend has reached countries like Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and more!”

Now, just click on the Google Doodle today and jump in on the craze of boba tea just like the rest of the world!

