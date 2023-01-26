Google Doodle celebrates India's Republic Day with Parth Kothekar's illustration

Google Doodle today: On January 26, 1950, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state.

Google Doodle is celebrating India's 74th Republic Day today. The blue-themed illustration shows India's Kartavya Path, a broad pathway outside Rashtrapati Bhavan where India shows its culture and military might via a grand parade on January 26 every year. Google Doodle today was sketched by guest-artist Parth Kothekar. The Gujarat-based artist is famous for digital illustrations. He makes his art pieces from intricately hand-cut paper. He lives in Ahmedabad.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, CRPF's marching contingent and motorcycle riders -- all part of the parade every year -- are displayed in the illustrator's piece.

India gained its independence from the British Raj in 1947. However, it took almost two-and-a-half hours to come up with India's constitution that shaped the country's national character.

On January 26, 1950, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state. India's laws and constitution were adopted by its government and people.

Why did it take so much time for India to become a republic? The Indian Constituent Assembly discussed, debated, tweaked and modified what became the longest constitution in the world. This marathon document ensured India remained a democratic republic.

On Republic Day every year, India honours its fallen soldiers by way of an elaborate parade that is attended by the Prime Minister of the country, the President of the country and others, including foreign dignitaries.

"After a ceremonial wreath laying to honor fallen soldiers, regiments of India’s armed forces and tableaus representing cultural and historical heritage march through the street. To conclude the festivities, the Beating Retreat ceremony takes place on the evening of January 29th. The saffron, white, and green Indian flag is flown as the Indian National Anthem plays," Google explains.