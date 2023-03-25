From Lucknowi, Kolkata to Hyderabadi, know all about the journey of biryani in India

Whether you are hungry or not, but as soon as the smell of Biryani pot hits your nose, you automatically start walking towards it and your mind gets eager to keep just a morsel in your mouth. Does it happen or not? Our love for Biryani is not an ordinary love. The more interesting the taste of Biryani is, the more interesting is its history (History of Biryani). You all will be well aware of Hyderabadi Dum Biryani or Lucknow's Lucknowi Biryani, but today we will take you on a historical journey of heart and tastebuds-pleasing Biryani, where we will discuss its history along with its different aspects. Will also tell you about the varieties.

The word Biryani is derived from the Persian words 'birian' and 'birinj'. 'birian' means 'fry before cooking' and 'birinj' means 'rice'.

Many stories related to Biryani are famous. Some believe that around 1398, Tark-Mongol King Timur brought Biryani to India. Another story traces the history of Biryani to the southern Malabar Coast of India. Mention of a spicy mixture of rice and meat by the name 'Un Soru' is also found in Tamil literature. According to the most popular story, the credit for bringing Biryani to India goes to Mumtaz Mahal, wife of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. They asked his chefs to make such a dish for the soldiers who are getting weak, which can give them a balanced diet. After that a dish was prepared by mixing rice and meat and thus Biryani was born. With time it became even better in the royal Mughal kitchens.

Now whether you believe any one story or accept all. Different stories mean that Biryani has been made with different methods and techniques and you will see it all over the country. Be it Hyderabadi Biryani or Lucknowi Biryani or Mughlai Biryani, there will be differences in the taste and preparation technique of all.

Let us now tell you about some different types of Biryani which you must try.

Kolkata Biryani

It is said about this that when the British seized the land of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah and he left there in 1856 and started living in Metiabruz. In those difficult days, due to lack of money, his cook started using potatoes instead of meat in Biryani. These potatoes have given a different identity to Calcutta Biryani today. Very few spices are used in this and it is mildly sweet.

Tehri Biryani

Biryani that too without meat? Yes, Tehri Biryani is made from many different vegetables. According to legend, Tehri Biryani was invented for those who worked in the court of the Mughal ruler of Mysore, who were vegetarians.

Thalassery Biryani

Thalassery Biryani is made with chicken wings. The tempering of mild Malabar spices gives it a distinct aroma and taste. A different type of rice is used to make Thalassery Biryani, which is called Kaima rice. The finishing touch is given by using roasted cashews, raisins and fennel in this biryani.

Ambur Biryani

Whenever you go to Tamil Nadu, you must eat a plate of Ambur Biryani with a unique taste. In this, the meat is marinated in curd and then made with the flavor of coriander and mint. After that the meat is added to the cooked seergai samba rice along with other spices. Your Biryani with South Indian twist is ready.

This list does not end here. In our country, every state has its own biryani. Like Hyderabadi Biryani, Bombay Biryani, Lucknowi Biryani, Mughlai Biryani, Calcutta Biryani, Sindhi Biryani, Kalyani Biryani, Bhatkali Biryani, Kashmiri Biryani and Dindigul Biryani.

Also read: Food alert! 7 food items that you should avoid putting in the fridge