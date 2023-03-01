Food alert! 7 food items that you should avoid putting in the fridge

Representational image

A refrigerator is no less than a boon in our life as the fridge prevents our favourite foods from getting rotten and spoiled.

But, not everyone knows what kind of should not be kept in the fridge. There are many foods that lose their flavour if kept in the fridge. Not only this, the fridge also reduces the quality of nutrients present in these foods. There are many types of food items that should never be kept in the fridge.

Here are 7 such food items which should never be kept in the fridge.

Bananas

Bananas need to be kept at room temperature to help them ripen. Also, air and light also protect them from rotting.

Tomato

Tomato is used for cooking almost all types of food. Instead of keeping them in the fridge, it is better to keep them on the kitchen countertop. The temperature of the fridge can spoil their texture.

Honey

If you keep a jar of honey in the fridge, it starts to taste cheesy. Keep honey in the original container and in a cool, dark place, such as a pantry.

Bread

If you keep bread out in the kitchen or on the counter, it will stay fresh longer. Keeping it in the fridge makes it go rancid quickly.

Coffee

If you keep coffee in the fridge, it will absorb the flavour of the stuff around it. That's why keep it in a sealed container in the cupboard of the kitchen.

Onion

If the onion is not chopped, then keep it in the kitchen. But don't keep it near any other food.

Medicines

Keeping herbs like basil, rosemary, and thyme in the fridge spoils their flavour and dries them out. It is better to keep them on the kitchen countertop, where there is no direct sunlight. Place them in a glass container with the roots soaked in water. Keep in mind that the temperature of the water should also be the same.