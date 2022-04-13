5 tips to get rid of lethargy during work in summers

While summer season gives you the opportunity to have variety of drinks, from the cool lassi to the evergreen mango shake that children and adults both love to have, it does bring along some not so pleasant things as well. Summer season makes us lethargic, no desire to work, inactive and often makes us feel sleepy.

Well, if you are not doing anything then it is fine. But if this happens in between work then it may be a cause of concern, particularly when you are working from the office. Actually, in the summer season, if you are not taking a healthy diet and sufficient amount of fluids, then the body becomes dehydrated.

This then reduces the energy of the body and you do not feel like working. If you too often feel lethargic and laziness during office hours, then it is important to note some dos and don'ts.

Here's some dos and don'ts to get rid of lethargy

1. Consuming fruits and vegetables of all colours provides the body with a variety of nutrients such as enzymes, antioxidants, phytochemicals, vitamins and minerals. It also cleanses the body internally and keeps the digestive system healthy. Due to this, even if you eat more while sitting, you will not feel lethargic.

2. To keep the body hydrated, eat those fruits, vegetables, which are high in water and electrolyte content. This will keep the energy level high throughout the day and you will also be able to do your work in a good mood. Energy levels remain high by consuming more seasonal fruits and vegetables, drinking enough water and taking other healthy summer drinks. If you go to the office, then definitely carry orange, watermelon, cantaloupe, strawberry or lemonade in the lunch box.

3. Take breaks in between and walk a bit so that lethargy and sleep goes away. By doing this, the blood circulation in the body will also remain normal and you will feel fresh.

4. Avoid eating more oily, high-calorie and spicy foods in summers. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeine, tea, coffee, alcohol as it can cause dehydration problem. Do not intake too much processed food, packed fruit juices, sugary drinks and cold drinks. All these can increase lethargy, low energy along with being harmful to health.

5. Get adequate amount of sleep for 7-8 hours per day. This will bring mental and physical benefits. If your sleep is complete then you will feel fresh in the morning. Do not use mobile, laptop till late in the night. If you get proper sleep at night, then there will be no lethargy or sleeplessness in the office. You will be full of energy and vibrant at work place.