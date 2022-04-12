5 food items to keep you cool this summer

Here we have listed 5 food items that you should definitely add to your diet to fight against the hot climate effects this summer season.
The long summer has just begun and already the mercury has crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark and in some places even touching 45 degrees Celsius. With the mercury level on rise, the scorching sun can be harmful for the body. While it may be enough to drain out our energy, it may also leave lasting harmful side effects on the body.
It is very important to keep oneself hydrated during summers as dehydration may lead to other ailments. Hence, it is important that we take extra care during the hot season. From eating right to following certain lifestyle changes, we can beat the hazardous impacts of summer.
1. Watermelon
Watermelon, a seasonal summer fruit comes for a reason. As it contains 91.45% water, it helps in fulfilling your body's water requirement. Also, loaded with anti-oxidants properties, watermelon gives you a wonderful cooling effect. And what more, it is very juicy and tasty to eat and most children love to have it.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Curd
Curd is not only delicious and healthy food but also gives a cooling effect to the body. Prepare spicy buttermilk, or sweet lassi. You can also make raita and can eat it with your food. Another option to eat curd is by adding seasonal fruits in it or by making lip-smacking smoothies.
3. Coconut water
Coconut water is the best summer drink. Instead of going for aerated drinks, go for coconut water. Coconut water is loaded with essential vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. It has cooling properties that help you fight against the hot weather. Studies also show that drinking coconut water regularly protects against many diseases.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Green leafy vegetables
Adding green leafy vegetables to your diet, around the year, gives you numerous health benefits. And adding them to your daily diet is also beneficial as green leafy vegetables contain high amount of water content. Avoid over-cooking these vegetables as it could cause loss of water content in them.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Lemon water
Lemon water, popularly known as nimboo pani, is another refreshing drink for summer. A glass of lemon water provides many health benefits. You can have sweet limewater, can add salt, a pinch of cumin powder to it to enhance its flavour. Lemon water keeps you chilled and refreshed all day long.
(Image Source: Pixabay)